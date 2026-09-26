Ganesh Chaturthi Ends With Grand Chintamani Idol Immersion In Mumbai

The Chintamani Ganpati idol procession arrived at Girgaum Chowpatty in Mumbai on Saturday morning as devotees gathered in large numbers for Ganpati Visarjan, marking the culmination of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The elaborate, multi-armed idol was carried on a decorated platform through dense crowds of devotees as the procession made its way towards the immersion point.

Streets around the route were filled with people waving, filming the procession and participating in the festivities.

Ganpati Visarjan Rituals

Ganpati Visarjan is observed on the concluding day of Ganesh Chaturthi, when devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha by immersing idols in water.

In Mumbai and across Maharashtra, large public idols are traditionally taken in elaborate processions to designated immersion points, including Girgaum Chowpatty.

10-Day Ganeshotsav Festival

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 began on September 14, marking the start of the 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations.

During the festival, devotees offer prayers, flowers and sweets to Lord Ganesha, with modaks among the offerings associated with the deity.

The festival is celebrated across India, with homes and temples decorated for the occasion and devotees gathering for prayers and festive celebrations.

The concluding Visarjan rituals see large numbers of people gather at immersion points to offer prayers and witness the processions. (ANI)

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