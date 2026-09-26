Sikkim: Landslide In Rimbi Forces Families To Evacuate, 32 Homes Hit

Several families have been forced to leave their homes and move to safer locations and a designated relief camp after incessant heavy rainfall triggered a major landslide in Rimbi village under the Yuksom-Tashiding constituency of Gyalshing district, damaging more than 32 houses and government quarters.

The landslide sent mud, rocks and debris from the upper slopes towards the lower areas, damaging residential structures and disrupting normal life in the locality. With the threat of further landslides looming, affected families have been evacuated from vulnerable areas.

'32 Households Left Without Homes'

Speaking to ANI, Rimbi Panchayat President Mangal Rai said landslides had been occurring in the Rimbi and Singnitham wards of Gyalshing district since August, with the latest incident leaving 32 households without homes or land to live on.“Landslides have been occurring in the Rimbi and Singnitham wards of the Gyalshing district since August. As of yesterday, 32 households in Rimbi village have been left without homes or land to live on, and their livestock has also been displaced; we have relocated everyone to relief camps,” Rai said.

He said the district administration and the Sikkim government had jointly arranged shelter for the affected families, who were in deep distress.“We are deeply saddened and distressed by this situation... There have been no human casualties,” Rai said.

Locals Appeal for Permanent Settlement

Early on Saturday morning, local residents were seen helping one another move their belongings to safer places as the landslide-hit area remained vulnerable. Resident Rohan Subba said around 30 households in the community had been affected and that while the government and concerned departments had provided a relief camp, the facility could not accommodate everyone.

“However, not everyone can be accommodated there, so some people are staying with relatives. The government is doing as much as it can, but we earnestly request that they look beyond mere temporary relief. We pray for a permanent settlement plan that secures our future,” Subba said.

Connectivity Disrupted Amid Further Landslide Fears

The disaster has also affected movement in the area, with landslide debris disrupting local roads and connectivity. Residents have sought urgent assistance from the authorities for relief, assessment of damaged properties and measures to safeguard families living in vulnerable locations.

The situation in Rimbi comes amid torrential rainfall in the region, raising concerns over further mudslides and damage in the affected areas.

CM Assures Support, Urges Vigilance

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday expressed concern over the situation and assured residents that the government stood firmly with the people of Rimbi. In a Facebook post, Tamang said the situation remained serious and that the safety and well-being of the people continued to be the government's foremost priority.

"Deeply saddened and concerned by the situation in Rimbi, Gyalshing district, following the severe landslides last night. The situation remains serious, and the safety and well-being of the people continue to be our foremost priority. The Government stands firmly with the people of Rimbi during this difficult time," he said.

The Chief Minister said necessary directions had been issued to concerned authorities to remain on high alert, closely monitor the situation and take all possible measures to ensure public safety. He also urged residents to remain vigilant, follow advisories issued by authorities and extend support to one another during the torrential rain. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)