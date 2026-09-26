Shivamogga: Police Issue Safety Advisories For Ganapati Immersion

Heavy Security for Shivamogga Ganapati Immersion

The immersion procession of the Hindu Mahasabha's Lord Ganapati is underway in Shivamogga, where the police department has deployed heavy security and has taken precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incident and ensure the peaceful conduct of the event.

Police Issue Safety Advisories

Earlier, ahead of the HMS Ganesha Idol procession, the SP of Shivamogga issued key safety advisories for attending devotees. The officer cautioned people against stampedes and urged them not to panic or run due to rumours. Devotees were advised to take special care of women, children, and the elderly in crowded areas, while remaining vigilant regarding their valuables, including purses, ATM pouches, and mobile phones. For traffic safety, vehicle owners have been asked to park only at designated points. At the immersion site, parents were instructed to keep children away from water bodies, vehicles, and heavy crowds.

The SP further urged attendees to stay cautious regarding electrical hazards, fire risks, and severe weather conditions, adding that the nearest on-duty officer or emergency number 112 should be contacted for immediate assistance.

Grand Processions and Surveillance in Hubballi

Meanwhile, over 150 Ganesh idols were immersed following a grand procession in Karnataka's Hubballi district. Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Borase Bhushan Gulabrao stated that 111 Ganesh processions were held across Hubballi-Dharwad city on the 12th day of the festival. He further mentioned that over 400 CCTV cameras and 20 drones were used to monitor all procession routes. "Today is the 12th day of the Ganesh festival, and we are having 111 Ganesh processions in Hubballi-Dharwad city. A sufficient number of officers and staff have been deployed...More than 400 CCTV cameras and 20 drones will be monitoring all the processions. All necessary precautions have been taken at the immersion points. From constables to the Commissioner, everyone is on the streets, conducting patrols and speaking with the organisers to ensure that the festival proceeds peacefully," Gulabrao told ANI.

Ganesh Chaturthi Festival Concludes

Ganpati Visarjan was observed across India on Friday, September 25, as devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha on Anant Chaturdashi. Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 began on September 14, marking the start of the 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations across the country, which culminate with the immersion of idols in water bodies following days of prayers and festivities. (ANI)

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