Azerbaijani FM Highlights Middle Corridor's Growing Role In Europe-Asia Trade

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has highlighted the country's growing role as a transport and logistics hub connecting Europe and Asia.

This is reflected in a statement by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Speaking at the general debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Bayramov said cargo volumes along the Middle Corridor had increased by almost 90 percent since 2022.

He pointed to major infrastructure projects, including the Baku International Sea Trade Port and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, as contributing to more resilient and diversified supply chains between Asia and Europe.

The minister also highlighted digital connectivity initiatives, including the Digital Silk Way project, which envisages the establishment of a fiber-optic network across the Caspian Sea.

According to Bayramov, the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), agreed as part of the 2025 Washington Summit, is expected to facilitate multimodal connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and create new opportunities for regional trade and economic integration as part of the Zangazur corridor.

Concluding his statement, Bayramov called for renewed global solidarity and more effective multilateralism grounded in international law.

He stressed the need to restore trust through concrete action, build peace on the ground, translate international commitments into tangible outcomes, and ensure that sustainable development delivers meaningful improvements in people's lives.