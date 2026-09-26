Putin Says Ukraine's 'Provocative Acts' Will Worsen Situation

MENAFN - IANS) Moscow, Sep 26 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that an escalation of tensions would not achieve the outcome sought by Kyiv and could only worsen the situation in Ukraine.

"They must understand that no provocative acts or escalation of tensions will deliver the outcome they seek. Such moves will only make the situation worse for them," Putin said at a press briefing on Friday.

He said Russia's military responses had prompted Kiev to seek ceasefire arrangements covering several areas, including attacks on energy facilities and airstrikes, Xinhua news agency reported.

Russia has begun responding to what he described as actions taken by Ukraine, including an alleged bid to impose a naval blockade and strikes on storage facilities and civilian infrastructure, he said, adding that, according to Russian assessments, Ukraine had damaged more than 100 vessels in the Black Sea.

Earlier this month, Moscow said that sanctions on Russia's oil and gas exports will not revive relations with the United States or lead to peace with Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump signed the Russia sanctions bill into law. The legislation targets Russia's energy and defence industries, as well as its "shadow fleet" of tankers.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia has largely adapted to the sanctions and found ways to minimise their impact, adding that the country's trading partners oppose such restrictions.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he President Trump had agreed to meet in New York, and said Ukraine was ready to take serious steps towards peace in coordination with the American team.

“We agreed to meet in New York, and this meeting could change a lot. There is diplomatic momentum,” Zelensky said in a post on X after speaking with Trump.