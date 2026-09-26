UN Chief Calls For Global Approach To Pandemic Threats

MENAFN - IANS) United Nations, Sep 26 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday stressed the need for a global approach to pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, stressing that no country can protect itself from pandemics alone.

"The COVID-19 pandemic taught us that, in our interconnected world, no country can protect itself alone. We learned this at immense human and economic cost," Guterres said in a speech read on his behalf by UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed at a high-level meeting on combating pandemics.

He called for lasting preparedness based on equity, solidarity and effective multilateral cooperation, as well as greater use of science and stronger engagement by communities and local health workers, Xinhua news agency reported.

Guterres also stressed the need to close massive financing gaps and ensure that all countries have well-funded community-based systems for disease detection, surveillance, communication and containment.

"When communities are protected, we are all protected. I call on governments to ensure predictable and sustainable resources to back up our promises and save lives," he said.

He called for a genuine One Health approach, noting that human health is closely linked to the health of the natural environment, including plants and animals.

"We must deepen our understanding of human interaction with the natural world and find ways to stop outbreaks before they spread to humans," he said.

Guterres also stressed the need for equity among nations, saying all countries should have access to life-saving tools both as a matter of justice and as an effective way to contain outbreaks.

He said the pathogen access and benefit-sharing system under negotiation is critical to unlocking the full potential of the World Health Organization (WHO) Pandemic Agreement, adding that "there is no time to waste."

"The next pandemic is not a question of 'if.' It is a question of 'when.' It will test our health systems and our commitment to one another. Guided by your discussions today, let's make sure it's a test that we all pass," Guterres said.