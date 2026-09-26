Gold, Silver Prices Today, September 26: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai And Other Cities
|City
|22K Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Silver (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,40,090
|Rs 1,52,820
|Rs 2,61,900
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,40,090
|Rs 1,52,670
|Rs 2,60,900
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,40,090
|Rs 1,52,670
|Rs 2,56,900
|Chennai
|Rs 1,40,090
|Rs 1,52,820
|Rs 2,62,900
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,40,090
|Rs 1,52,820
|Rs 2,56,900
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,40,090
|Rs 1,52,820
|Rs 2,62,900
Gold continues to be closely watched by investors because it is often viewed as a store of value during periods of uncertainty. Movements in the US dollar, interest-rate expectations, geopolitical developments and global economic conditions can influence international bullion prices and, in turn, affect domestic markets.
Silver is also influenced by investment demand as well as its extensive industrial applications. Changes in manufacturing activity, global economic expectations and commodity-market sentiment can therefore contribute to fluctuations in silver prices.
Consumers should also remember that quoted bullion rates are not necessarily the final price paid when purchasing jewellery. Jewellery bills can include making charges, GST and other applicable levies. The actual rate offered by a jeweller may also vary depending on the seller, product and location.
The city-wise figures provide a snapshot of the prevailing precious-metal market for September 26. Buyers should verify the latest rate with their jeweller before making a purchase, particularly when buying larger quantities or high-value jewellery.
With gold and silver continuing to respond to global and domestic market conditions, consumers and investors are keeping a close watch on daily price movements.
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