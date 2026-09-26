Gold, Silver Prices Today, September 26: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai And Other Cities

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold and silver prices remain in focus on Saturday, September 26, 2026, as investors and consumers track movements in the precious-metals market. Prices in India are influenced by several factors, including international bullion trends, currency movements, global economic developments and domestic demand. For buyers planning to purchase jewellery or bullion, checking the latest city-wise rates is important because prices can vary across locations. The rates can also differ from the final amount charged by individual jewellers, as making charges, taxes and other applicable costs may be added to the prevailing metal price. Gold and silver prices today: City-wise rates

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,40,090 Rs 1,52,820 Rs 2,61,900 Mumbai Rs 1,40,090 Rs 1,52,670 Rs 2,60,900 Kolkata Rs 1,40,090 Rs 1,52,670 Rs 2,56,900 Chennai Rs 1,40,090 Rs 1,52,820 Rs 2,62,900 Bengaluru Rs 1,40,090 Rs 1,52,820 Rs 2,56,900 Hyderabad Rs 1,40,090 Rs 1,52,820 Rs 2,62,900

Gold continues to be closely watched by investors because it is often viewed as a store of value during periods of uncertainty. Movements in the US dollar, interest-rate expectations, geopolitical developments and global economic conditions can influence international bullion prices and, in turn, affect domestic markets.

Silver is also influenced by investment demand as well as its extensive industrial applications. Changes in manufacturing activity, global economic expectations and commodity-market sentiment can therefore contribute to fluctuations in silver prices.

Consumers should also remember that quoted bullion rates are not necessarily the final price paid when purchasing jewellery. Jewellery bills can include making charges, GST and other applicable levies. The actual rate offered by a jeweller may also vary depending on the seller, product and location.

The city-wise figures provide a snapshot of the prevailing precious-metal market for September 26. Buyers should verify the latest rate with their jeweller before making a purchase, particularly when buying larger quantities or high-value jewellery.

With gold and silver continuing to respond to global and domestic market conditions, consumers and investors are keeping a close watch on daily price movements.