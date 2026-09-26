Patrick Doval Releases New Single And Cinematic Rock Music Video 'Rocket To The Moon'

Patrick Doval -“Rocket to the Moon” single cover

Patrick Doval unveils a cinematic Rock journey about love and distance, featuring drums by former The Offspring drummer Pete Parada.

- Patrick Doval

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Independent singer-songwriter and recording artist Patrick Doval releases his new Rock single and cinematic music video,“Rocket to the Moon,” bringing together driving guitar-based instrumentation, cinematic storytelling and an imaginative journey beyond Earth.

“Rocket to the Moon” follows the story of a man who builds a rocket in an attempt to travel to the moon in search of finding someone to love. Set against expansive landscapes, moonlit imagery and a dreamlike atmosphere, the music video transforms the song's emotional themes of longing, devotion and distance into a visual journey.

The recording features drums performed by Pete Parada, former drummer of The Offspring. Parada's performance adds to the song's energetic Rock foundation while complementing Doval's melodic and atmospheric approach. The song was mixed and mastered by Duncan Sparks in Tennessee, adding the final sonic polish to the recording.

“I wanted 'Rocket to the Moon' to feel like more than just a song,” says Patrick Doval.“The idea was to create a world around the music - something cinematic that captures the feeling of going to impossible lengths to find someone to love.”

Doval wrote and recorded the song as part of his continuing work as an independent artist and filmmaker. His music combines Rock instrumentation, emotion-driven lyrics and cinematic soundscapes.

The“Rocket to the Moon” music video expands on those themes through a visual narrative centered on the construction and journey of a rocket, combining elements of science fiction, romance and classic cinematic imagery.

Watch“Rocket to the Moon”

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About Patrick Doval

Patrick Doval is a songwriter and recording artist whose music blends emotion-driven songwriting, rock energy, and cinematic soundscapes.

He has released six albums and numerous singles, collaborating with acclaimed drummer Pete Parada, formerly of The Offspring. Doval has also created more than 25 music videos, bringing a strong visual and cinematic element to his music.

His work has been featured in Screamer Magazine, and his song“Crush” will be featured in the end credits of the upcoming film“Wounds,” directed by Ron Krauss and starring Jack Kilmer, Paris Jackson, and Eric Roberts.

With a passion for storytelling that extends beyond the music itself, Doval continues to create songs and visual experiences that combine rock, imagination and cinematic storytelling.

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Patrick Doval

Songwriter / Recording Artist / Filmmaker

Miami, Florida

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Patrick Joseph Doval

Patrick Doval

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Patrick Doval -“Rocket to the Moon” Official Music Video

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Patrick Doval Releases New Single and Cinematic Rock Music Video 'Rocket to the Moon' News Provided By Patrick Doval September 26, 2026, 04:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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