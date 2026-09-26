Heavy Rainfall In UP: Schools Closed In Several Districts On Saturday

Schools in several districts of Uttar Pradesh have been closed on Saturday in view of heavy rainfall and weather warnings, with authorities citing the safety of students. In Lucknow, schools across all boards from Class 1 to Class 12 will remain closed on September 26 in view of the warning of heavy rainfall. The order was issued by the Basic Education Officer following instructions from the District Magistrate. In Prayagraj, all schools from pre-primary to Class 8 will remain closed on Saturday following a red alert issued by the Meteorological Department and incessant rainfall in the district. Similarly, schools up to Class 12 in Kanpur will remain closed on September 26 due to heavy rainfall.

CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Relief Operations

Meanwhile, on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued directions to senior officials to ensure prompt relief and rescue operations amid heavy rainfall across the state. The Chief Minister took cognisance of the loss of life, cattle and economic damage caused by the heavy rainfall and directed all senior officials to move into the field and personally monitor relief and rescue operations in the affected areas. He also directed authorities to provide every possible assistance to affected families and ensure that compensation for losses caused by heavy rainfall and lightning strikes is assessed and disbursed within 24 hours. Advising caution to the public, he adviced that people should avoid stepping out of their homes unnecessarily during lightning and heavy rainfall. The Uttar Pradesh CM further advised people to avoid bathing in rivers and water bodies during heavy rainfall and to exercise special caution during such conditions.

Holiday Declared in Ayodhya Schools

Meanwhile, in Ayodhya, the district administration has declared a holiday in all schools, from nursery to intermediate level, across all boards on September 25, in view of the forecast of heavy rainfall for the district. According to an order issued on the directions of the District Magistrate, all concerned authorities have been asked to strictly ensure compliance with the order. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)