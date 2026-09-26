TN: Former Panchayat President Hacked To Death Over Land Dispute

Former Panchayat President Hacked to Death

A 56-year-old former panchayat president was allegedly hacked to death near a TASMAC outlet in Sikkal village of Ramanathapuram district over an old land dispute, police said. The deceased, identified as Arthur, was a former Panchayat President of Siraikulam village near Sikkal in Kadaladi taluk.

According to police, Arthur was attacked near a TASMAC outlet in Sikkal village and succumbed to his injuries. The incident was allegedly linked to an old land dispute.

Following the incident, Arthur's relatives attempted to stage a road blockade on the Rameswaram-Kanyakumari East Coast Road, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible. Police intervened and stopped the relatives from blocking the road.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, and police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the killing and identify those involved. Further details are awaited.

SIT to Probe POCSO Case Against 84-Year-Old Businessman

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Police have escalated their handling of the sexual abuse case involving an 84-year-old businessman, ordering a specialised team probe while summoning former investigating officers for questioning.

Acting on directives from the Director General of Police, authorities have constituted a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) exclusively of women IPS officers to re-examine the allegations against the industrialist.

Parallel to the SIT formation, internal accountability measures have been initiated regarding the handling of past complaints. The Chennai Central Crime Branch police have issued formal summons to the Assistant Commissioner and Anti-Vice Squad Inspector, the personnel who previously investigated and closed the case. The officers were directed to appear in person for an inquiry to provide explanations regarding their prior closure report.

Earlier in September, the Chennai City Police revealed that an 84-year-old businessman allegedly sexually abused seven more minor girls apart from the original complainant. A senior officer confirmed that all seven victims have been identified and their statements have been recorded before the Special Court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 cases at the Madras High Court.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)