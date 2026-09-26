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Amara Raja Announces 4Th Edition Of 'Amara Raja Better Way Awards', Recognising Upcoming Rural Entrepreneurs From Across India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) September 25, 2026: The Amara Raja Group, a $2 billion global conglomerate, today announced the fourth edition of 'The Amara Raja Better Way Awards', its annual initiative recognising rural and women entrepreneurs driving income generation, employment and innovation across India's villages and small towns.
Barely 14% of India's MSMEs have access to formal credit, per a 2026 Deloitte report, and business loans account for just 3% of all loans taken by women as of 2024. Women-owned enterprises in rural India employ between 22 and 27 million people, yet the capital and recognition most of these entrepreneurs need remains out of reach. The Amara Raja Better Way Awards are designed to address both.
For Edition 4, Amara Raja has added a new category 'Changemaker of Tomorrow' to recognise graduate and postgraduate students who develop innovative ideas, solutions or business models that create meaningful and scalable pathways for rural development and upliftment.
Instituted in 2023, the awards recognise businesses across four categories. Each winner receives a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh along with a year of structured mentoring in finance, HR, marketing, IT and supply chain:
Amara Raja Better Way Award for Women Employment
Amara Raja Better Way Award for Rural Income Generation
Amara Raja Better Way Award for Best Agri-Based Business
Amara Raja Better Way Award for Changemaker of Tomorrow
Across the last three editions, the awards have recognised nine entrepreneurs and enterprises nationally, including Thanima Products and Marketing (Kerala), Siyanjali Retails (Himachal Pradesh), Farm2Fam (Maharashtra), Resham Sutra (Ranchi), Bhaumya Innovations (Telangana), Shreeja Mahila Milk Producer Company (Tirupati), Anuttama Products Private Limited (Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka), Ilaagri Services Private Limited, and Ayurarogya Saukhyam Foundation.
Selection Process
Entries will be assessed by an independent panel of experts on their social and community impact and their contribution to local employment. Applications are open at amararaja/better-way-awards. Submissions close on November 11.
About Amara Raja Group
Founded by Dr Ramachandra N Galla in 1985, with its first manufacturing facility established in the remote village of Karakambadi near Tirupati, the Amara Raja Group is today a leading conglomerate with revenues exceeding $2 billion. The Group's businesses span Automotive, EV and Industrial Batteries, Infrastructure, Electronics, Auto Components and Food Processing. Amara Raja exports to over 70 countries and has 21,000+ employees.
Barely 14% of India's MSMEs have access to formal credit, per a 2026 Deloitte report, and business loans account for just 3% of all loans taken by women as of 2024. Women-owned enterprises in rural India employ between 22 and 27 million people, yet the capital and recognition most of these entrepreneurs need remains out of reach. The Amara Raja Better Way Awards are designed to address both.
For Edition 4, Amara Raja has added a new category 'Changemaker of Tomorrow' to recognise graduate and postgraduate students who develop innovative ideas, solutions or business models that create meaningful and scalable pathways for rural development and upliftment.
Instituted in 2023, the awards recognise businesses across four categories. Each winner receives a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh along with a year of structured mentoring in finance, HR, marketing, IT and supply chain:
Amara Raja Better Way Award for Women Employment
Amara Raja Better Way Award for Rural Income Generation
Amara Raja Better Way Award for Best Agri-Based Business
Amara Raja Better Way Award for Changemaker of Tomorrow
Across the last three editions, the awards have recognised nine entrepreneurs and enterprises nationally, including Thanima Products and Marketing (Kerala), Siyanjali Retails (Himachal Pradesh), Farm2Fam (Maharashtra), Resham Sutra (Ranchi), Bhaumya Innovations (Telangana), Shreeja Mahila Milk Producer Company (Tirupati), Anuttama Products Private Limited (Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka), Ilaagri Services Private Limited, and Ayurarogya Saukhyam Foundation.
Selection Process
Entries will be assessed by an independent panel of experts on their social and community impact and their contribution to local employment. Applications are open at amararaja/better-way-awards. Submissions close on November 11.
About Amara Raja Group
Founded by Dr Ramachandra N Galla in 1985, with its first manufacturing facility established in the remote village of Karakambadi near Tirupati, the Amara Raja Group is today a leading conglomerate with revenues exceeding $2 billion. The Group's businesses span Automotive, EV and Industrial Batteries, Infrastructure, Electronics, Auto Components and Food Processing. Amara Raja exports to over 70 countries and has 21,000+ employees.
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