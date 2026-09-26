Claimangel Expands Team With Senior Operations And Growth Marketing Hires

MENAFN - GetNews) Harrison Azizi joins as Vice President of Operations and George M. Landes III as Director of Growth Marketing as ClaimAngel continues to expand nationwide

MIAMI - September 25, 2026 - ClaimAngel, the nation's first transparent legal-funding marketplace, today announced two key additions to its team: Harrison Azizi as Vice President of Operations and George M. Landes III as Director of Growth Marketing.

Since launching in 2023, ClaimAngel has built a standardized marketplace where 25+ vetted funding companies compete to fund plaintiffs' cases at one set rate of 27.8% simple annual interest, capped at 2x. As the company enters its next stage of expansion, the new hires strengthen two critical areas of the business: operations and marketing.

“ClaimAngel is entering an important new stage of growth, and Harrison and George bring the leadership and hands-on experience we need to scale,” said Jeremy Alters, CEO and Co-Founder of ClaimAngel.“Harrison is helping us build the operational systems and infrastructure required to serve a rapidly growing marketplace, while George is strengthening how we engage law firms and translate our momentum into measurable growth. Both are builders, and we're excited to have them on the team.”

Azizi, who joined ClaimAngel in April, oversees the company's full operational lifecycle, including intake, underwriting, funding, servicing, repayment and compliance. He also leads the operations, compliance and partner success teams and works closely with ClaimAngel's data and technology teams. Before joining ClaimAngel, Harrison co-founded and served as COO of CornerUp, where he helped scale the B2B marketplace to more than 3,000 merchants and a $25 million GMV run rate while overseeing more than 40 employees. Earlier in his career, he built and led operations for several venture-backed logistics and technology businesses.

Landes joined ClaimAngel in August as the company's first dedicated marketing hire and leads its growth marketing function, including demand generation, sales enablement, content and performance measurement. Most recently, he served as Director of Digital Marketing at Bader Rutter, where his work helped triple sales-qualified opportunities and support $18 million in client pipeline growth. He previously served as Vice President of Integrated Marketing at NKP Medical.

The hires support ClaimAngel's continued expansion as it brings a more transparent, standardized approach to plaintiff funding nationwide.

About ClaimAngel

ClaimAngel is the company that built the case equity market: a standardized marketplace where 25+ vetted funding companies compete to fund plaintiffs' cases at one published rate of 27.8% simple annual interest, capped at 2x. Funding is non-recourse: a plaintiff who loses owes nothing. ClaimAngel is not a lender or a funder; it sets the rate, the standardized contract, and the technology the funders operate on, and publishes its price on every page. The company was founded by Jeremy Alters and Logan Alters and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.