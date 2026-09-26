House Of The QR Codetm Introduces Novabeam OS AURA Watchtm

MENAFN - GetNews) Wearable platform brings Create, Challenge, Verify, and Decide together in a coordinated four-role AURA system.

California - September 25, 2026 - House of the QR Code announces NovaBeam OS AURA Watch, an intelligent wearable computing platform built around a coordinated four-role AURA system designed to create, challenge, verify, and decide.

Developed by Co-founder Tyrone M. Sanders with Co-founder Nathan E. Sanders, the watch combines conversational interaction, software creation, research, information tools, device control, storage, and interactive presentations in a wrist-worn platform.

Together, the four roles form AURA's central philosophy: Create. Challenge. Verify. Decide. The roles are designed to work as one coordinated system under human supervision rather than as unrelated agents.

Users can speak directly to AURA to ask questions, request research, compare ideas, create software, save information, control compatible devices, and launch presentations.

CodeCore can generate HTML and web applications, Arduino sketches, Python projects, and other software concepts from spoken requests. Discovery Lab supports structured exploration, analysis, material comparisons, mathematical ideas, and research questions. Particle Discovery Mode provides interactive educational exploration of atomic structure, particles, elements, and material concepts.

ProjectionCore extends AURA beyond the watch display by presenting swarm activity, discoveries, software projects, and interactive visual information on a larger display.

Additional capabilities include AppForge, Travel Journal, LeisureCore, WeatherCore, EarthCore, TimeCore, SoundCore, RokuCore, BatteryCore, microSD storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, voice-driven operation, and automatic power management.

“The idea behind AURA is that one system does not have to approach every problem from only one direction,” said Tyrone M. Sanders.“One role creates, another challenges, another verifies, and another decides.”

Sanders has also published AURA: The One Who Is Four, and the Four Who Are One: Create. Challenge. Verify. Decide, a book describing the concept behind the coordinated AURA system.

About House of the QR Code

House of the QR Code develops experimental technology concepts combining software, connected devices, interactive interfaces, and emerging computing platforms.