Against The Current Gains Global Popularity As Eastern Storytelling Crosses Cultural Boundaries And Expands The Global Reach Of Chinese Content

MENAFN - GetNews) Against The Current Gains Overseas Momentum, Reaffirming the Value of Long-Form Chinese Drama

Beijing, China - September 25, 2026 - At a time when global streaming platforms are increasingly embracing fast-paced, short-form content, Chinese historical drama Against The Current is crossing cultural boundaries and attracting audiences worldwide. The series premiered on September 11 on CCTV-8 and Tencent Video and was simultaneously released internationally on WeTV, Tencent Video's international streaming platform, Disney+ and other platforms.

Reaching audiences across Asia, Europe and the Americas, the series topped charts in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan. It also reached No. 1 on WeTV charts in Vietnam, Japan, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the United States, and ranked No. 1 among popular series on Disney+ in markets including North America, Vietnam, Spain, Portugal and Japan.

Through nuanced characterization and restrained, unhurried storytelling, the series brings to life an ensemble of characters in ancient China while exploring a distinctly Chinese philosophy of persevering and living life well. The theme has resonated with audiences from different cultural backgrounds. Many North American viewers have spontaneously shared their reactions on Reddit, Instagram and TikTok, while international viewers who previously rarely followed serialized dramas have subscribed to WeTV to keep up with Against The Current.

Global Streaming Success Amplifies the Reach of Chinese Storytelling

Against The Current tells an ensemble story of people striving to survive and shape their own destinies. Shen Jialan, the eldest granddaughter of Grand Academician Shen, sees her family destroyed after her grandfather is falsely accused of treason. Saved by Xu Wanquan and his wife, she assumes the identity of their late daughter, Xu Lanxiang, and becomes a low-ranking maid in the household of her former fiancé, Lin Jinqi. Refusing to bow to fate, she gradually takes control of her destiny through resilience, intelligence and kindness.

During its run on CCTV-8, the drama recorded a peak Kuyun rating of 1.8491%, while its Yunhe market share rose to 42.6%. Its Tencent Video popularity index peaked at 32,421, and its CVB single-episode audience share reached 11.99%, giving it the highest single-episode audience share among dramas aired in CCTV-8's evening programming in 2026 to date.

Internationally, the series has generated substantial organic discussion on Reddit, Instagram and TikTok. Overseas viewers have described it as a“high-quality, world-class production,” praising its coherent storytelling, fully developed narrative arcs and natural performances. Discussions have also highlighted the drama's carefully planted clues and narrative callbacks, demonstrating the distinctive storytelling depth of long-form Chinese drama.

From Southeast Asia and North America to Europe and Latin America, Against The Current has also reached viewers who previously had little exposure to Chinese historical dramas. Some viewers said they discovered the series through short videos created through collaborations between WeTV and overseas Chinese-drama influencers.

As Tencent Video's international streaming platform, WeTV now reaches more than 173 countries and regions, supports subtitles and dubbing in 12 languages, and has surpassed 300 million cumulative downloads. The platform continues to expand its distribution channels while advancing Chinese content distribution, local productions, localization and overseas community engagement.

An Eastern Philosophy of Living Resonates Across Cultures

At the heart of Against The Current is a philosophy of life deeply rooted in Eastern culture: remaining true to oneself, preserving dignity and continuing forward despite the constraints of one's time and circumstances. Rather than focusing on dramatic rebellion, the series portrays resilience through everyday hardship and the determination to retain one's humanity and passion for life.

Some overseas viewers have drawn parallels between the drama and the works of Jane Austen, particularly Pride and Prejudice. Such comparisons show how audiences are interpreting a Chinese historical drama through familiar literary references. While Austen's work explores social conventions, economic pressures and personal choices, Against The Current uses ancient Chinese society to explore perseverance and the universal pursuit of dignity.

The series' 47-episode format provides substantial space for character development, social relationships and emotional evolution. Its measured storytelling, understated performances, detailed cinematography and vivid ensemble portrayals offer a different viewing experience at a time when fragmented content is increasingly prevalent.

The series also serves as a window into Chinese intangible cultural heritage and classical traditions. Its street scenes draw inspiration from the traditional Chinese painting Nandu Fanhui Tu (Scenes of Prosperity in the Southern Capital), while seasonal foods evoke customs associated with Jinling, present-day Nanjing. Costumes feature traditional crafts including Suzhou embroidery and kesi silk tapestry, while ceremonial scenes draw on classical works such as Zhu Xi's Family Rituals (Zhuzi Jiali). Its physical garden sets further showcase the craftsmanship and architectural wisdom embodied in traditional Chinese mortise-and-tenon wooden structures.

In 2026, Chinese film and television content is increasingly reaching international markets through a combination of long-form dramas, mid-length series and micro-dramas. The global popularity of Against The Current further demonstrates the cross-cultural potential of long-form Chinese storytelling. Through patient narratives, nuanced characters and culturally distinctive perspectives, Chinese dramas are building broader and deeper emotional connections with audiences worldwide.

About Against The Current

Against The Current is a 47-episode Chinese historical drama produced by China Central Television (CCTV), Tencent Video and Star Lotus Pictures. Following Shen Jialan as she rebuilds her life under the identity of Xu Lanxiang after her family's downfall, the series explores resilience, dignity and personal growth through nuanced storytelling and a richly portrayed ensemble of characters.