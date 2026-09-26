Lawzana Flow Brings Case Management And AI Document Review To Small Law Firms

United States - 25th September, 2026 - Small law firms often manage enquiries, case documents and deadlines across separate tools. As a practice grows, keeping those records connected becomes an administrative task of its own.

Lawzana Flow brings those activities into a shared workspace for solo practitioners and small legal teams. The platform combines lead intake, matter tracking, document organisation and AI assistance, with a free plan available for up to two users.

The Lawzana Flow practice management platform is designed around the day-to-day work of a smaller practice: following up with prospective clients, keeping matters organised and finding information in case files.

Connecting enquiries with active matters

Flow collects enquiries from a firm's directory listing, website or manual entry into a lead pipeline. Firms can set their own stages and convert a qualified enquiry into a matter, carrying the existing information into the case record.

Visual boards show where each matter stands. Teams can adapt stages to their practice areas, while milestones record dates such as hearings, filing deadlines and client reviews. A litigation matter and a property transaction can therefore follow different processes within the same workspace.

The platform also maintains reusable records for people and organisations. Participants can hold different roles across matters, such as client, opposing party or witness. Conflict checking helps teams identify potential overlaps, with facilities for recording waivers and an audit trail. These tools support a firm's review process; responsibility for assessing a potential conflict remains with the professionals handling the matter.

Document review with references to the source

Flow's AI tools bring document analysis into the matter workflow. The platform provides summaries, extracts details such as parties and dates, and lets users ask questions across case files. Responses include references to the underlying documents so that a reviewer can check the source.

Its AI document review and legal drafting tools also include a fact grid for comparing information across multiple documents. Lawyers define the columns they need, and the system returns sourced answers in a structured view.

Review checklists cover document types including leases, non-disclosure agreements, employment agreements and loans. A gap scanner flags missing clauses and possible departures from standard terms. Drafting functions use templates and matter information to help prepare documents and client emails.

These features provide starting points for professional review. A source reference makes an answer easier to check, but it does not remove the need to assess the document, the context and the suitability of the resulting draft.

A free starting point for smaller teams

According to Lawzana's published pricing, the free plan supports two seats, unlimited matters, contacts and leads, 2 GB of document storage and 50 AI credits each month. It has no time limit and does not require a payment card.

The paid Essentials plan is listed at US$29 per seat per month, while Advanced is US$79 per seat per month. Plans differ in user capacity, storage and AI allowances. The company states that all plans include the platform's features.

AI usage limits apply separately from ordinary case administration. When the included AI allowance is exhausted, AI actions pause unless additional usage is available under the plan. Existing matters and documents remain accessible. This distinction gives firms a way to assess their AI requirements alongside routine administrative use.

Access and hosting choices

Lawzana states that Flow offers role-based permissions and regional hosting options in the United States, Europe and Singapore through Google Cloud. The company also states that customer data is not used to train AI models.

For a small firm evaluating practice software, those settings sit alongside practical considerations such as document volume, team access and the workflows used for each type of matter.

About Lawzana Flow

Lawzana Flow is Lawzana's practice management software for solo lawyers and small law firms. It is a separate product from the Lawzana lawyer directory. A Flow subscription does not change a firm's directory listing or ranking in the directory.