Aimarx At DMEXCO 2026: AI-Driven Programmatic Advertising For Measurable Global Growth

MENAFN - GetNews)At the DMEXCO 2026 Masterclass, Vanessa Wang, Vice President of iFLYTEK AIMarX, delivered a keynote titled“Beyond the Impression: Scaling Measurable Growth with AI-Driven Programmatic.” Drawing on AIMarX's extensive experience in global e-commerce, she outlined how AI can connect audience insights, intelligent decision-making, creative optimization, and deeper conversion to enable programmatic advertising to contribute more directly to business growth.

From Reach to Business Outcomes

Brands once relied primarily on impressions, click-through rates, and engagement to evaluate campaign performance. Today, fragmented touchpoints, longer decision journeys, and rising customer acquisition costs are pushing measurement further down the funnel toward conversion and commercial outcomes.

Vanessa noted that the marketing funnel is extending from“reach and engagement” to“intent identification, conversion decisions, and business growth.” The real value of AI lies not simply in model scale, content volume, or traffic coverage, but in its ability to improve decisions, reduce wasted investment, and translate marketing activity into measurable ROAS and business results.

The 3P E‐commerce Industry Solutions

Global e-commerce provides an ideal testing ground for AI-powered marketing. Extensive product catalogs, rapidly changing demand, volatile bidding environments, and cross-market content requirements create a highly complex growth system.

Through its work with TikTok Shop, AliExpress, SHEIN, Shopee, and other global platforms, AIMarX has built capabilities spanning user acquisition, retargeting, and GMV growth. These capabilities have been distilled into its Exclusive 3P E‐commerce Industry Solutions: Right Person, Right Product, and Final Purchase.

Built on real-time data and coordinated algorithms, the solutions connect users, products, and transactions while reducing friction throughout the conversion journey.

Right Person: Identifying High-Value Audiences

AIMarX operates its own DSP and ADX platforms, reaching 2.5 billion users across major global markets. Its ecosystem also integrates overseas inventory from leading Chinese OEMs, direct media, CTV, and programmatic digital out-of-home channels.

Within privacy and data-compliance requirements, AIMarX combines authorized advertiser first-party signals, aggregated campaign data, and validated ecosystem signals to build predictive audiences. High-intent scoring, contextual relevance, and lifetime-value propensity modeling help identify users with stronger conversion potential.

A dual-path bidding system supports both peak-traffic campaigns and new-market launches. Multi-Constrained Bidding dynamically balances ROAS targets, budget pacing, and cost limits, while Generative Bidding predicts the value of previously unseen inventory when historical market data is limited.

Right Product: Matching Products and Content with DCO

After identifying valuable users, conversion depends on matching product supply with real-time intent. AIMarX uses Dynamic Creative Optimization to select products from catalogs and dynamically assemble personalized product showcases based on user signals, campaign context, and historical performance.

The Creative Agent translates marketing requirements into themes, visual styles, audience profiles, scenarios, and shot language. Supported by proprietary AIGC capabilities and multilingual adaptation, the system increases creative production capacity by more than tenfold.

AIMarX also converts visual elements, copy, music, and narrative structures into measurable creative features. Campaign results then inform the next round of generation, creating a continuous loop in which creative produces data and data improves creative.

Final Purchase: Turning Intent into Conversion

At the final stage, AIMarX's Real-Time 3P Matching Agent uses collaborative filtering and intent prediction to assess users' current needs and likely next actions. Its Product Agent structures catalog information-including categories, features, prices, selling points, and usage scenarios-while Dynamic Product Ads deliver more relevant product content based on real-time matching results.

Together, these capabilities turn personalized engagement into deeper conversion and completed purchases.

Proven Through Global E-Commerce Growth

For TikTok Shop's 2026 Ramadan campaign in Southeast Asia, AIMarX combined off-platform traffic aggregation, Dynamic Product Ads, DeepLink conversion, and CPS attribution. The solution identified different purchasing needs and directed users to relevant products, helping AIMarX achieve the No. 1 Agency Partner ranking in Indonesia that month.

AIMarX subsequently ranked first among TikTok Shop Agency Partners across Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines, helping daily active users reach 14 million and daily GMV reach US$4.6 million.

For AliExpress, AIMarX used authorized first-party signals and aggregated campaign data for real-time audience modeling. AI also structured product catalogs to identify market fit, selling points, usage scenarios, and promotional information. During the campaign, the project generated US$870,000 in promotional GMV, while daily active users reached 1.2 million.

“These cases validate the complete growth journey enabled by the 3P solutions-from audience identification and product matching to final conversion,” Vanessa said.“E-commerce is an important proving ground, but it is not the boundary of our capabilities.”

AIMarX has extended its audience, bidding, conversion, and creative intelligence to automotive, FMCG, local services, gaming, and other sectors. Its unified technology foundation now supports more than 1,800 clients worldwide.

From being seen to driving growth, technology creates value only when it improves real business decisions. As programmatic advertising enters a new era centered on outcomes, AIMarX will continue working with global clients and partners to build a more efficient, trusted, and sustainable digital growth ecosystem.

About iFLYTEK CO.,LTD :

iFLYTEK Co., Ltd., founded in 1999, is a renowned listed company in the Asia-Pacific region specializing in intelligent speech and artificial intelligence. As a global digital marketing platform under iFLYTEK, AIMarX leverages cutting-edge AI technology to provide tailored marketing solutions across brand awareness, performance marketing, marketing SaaS, overseas programmatic advertising, global media agency, influencer marketing and traffic monetization,empowering clients with full-funnel marketing services to drive global business growth. Since implementing its globalization strategy at the end of 2022, AIMarX has reached 3 billion users worldwide, partnered with over 1,800 brands across more than 100 countries and regions, and achieved significant breakthroughs in verticals such as e-commerce, local services, OTA, and entertainment. Earning widespread recognition from clients in Europe, the Americas, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America, we continue to fuel the business growth of our global partners.