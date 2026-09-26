National Walk Your Dog Week Raises Awareness About Pet Waste Cleanup

MENAFN - GetNews) Pet waste removal experts encourage Pittsburgh dog owners to combine healthy walking habits with responsible pet waste disposal.

Pittsburgh, PA - September 25, 2026 - As National Walk Your Dog Week approaches from October 1 through October 7, Dookie Doctors, a recognized pet waste removal service, is encouraging Pittsburgh dog owners to remember an often-overlooked part of responsible pet ownership: cleaning up after their dogs.

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National Walk Your Dog Week promotes regular exercise, outdoor activity, and stronger routines for dogs and their owners. However, increased time outdoors also means more pet waste on sidewalks, lawns, trails, apartment grounds, parks, and other shared spaces.

According to the American Pet Products Association, 71 million U.S. households owned dogs in 2025, representing approximately 53% of American households. With such a large dog-owning population, responsible waste disposal plays an important role in keeping neighborhoods and community spaces cleaner.

Niko DeAugustine, Founder of Dookie Doctors said, "National Walk Your Dog Week is a great opportunity to celebrate the benefits of spending more time outdoors with our dogs, but it also highlights the responsibilities that come with those walks. Carrying waste bags, cleaning up immediately, and using the proper disposal bins may seem like small actions, but they make a noticeable difference in parks, neighborhoods, apartment communities, and shared green spaces. Responsible cleanup helps everyone enjoy those areas more comfortably."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises pet owners to remove dog feces from yards and public places because animal waste can contain germs and parasites. Rain can also move waste from yards and sidewalks into storm drains and nearby waterways, making regular cleanup an environmental consideration as well as a neighborhood courtesy.

For homeowners who want help maintaining cleaner outdoor spaces, Dookie Doctors provides professional dog poop removal service options, including one-time, weekly, and twice-weekly visits. The Pittsburgh-based company handles the cleanup and disposal process so customers can spend more time enjoying their yards.

Dookie Doctors also supports property managers and shared residential communities. Their commercial pet waste removal services assist apartment communities, HOAs, dog parks, commercial properties, and other pet-friendly spaces where recurring cleanup may be needed.

"A clean yard is about more than appearance," DeAugustine said. "Pet waste can build up quickly, especially in multi-dog households or when families have busy schedules. Our goal is to provide a reliable service that keeps outdoor areas consistently clean and reduces one more chore for pet owners. During National Walk Your Dog Week, we hope people think about responsible cleanup not only while they are walking their dogs, but also when they return home to their own yards."

Dookie Doctors aims to make pet waste cleanup simple for busy dog owners. Customers begin by requesting a free estimate and selecting a one-time, twice-weekly, or weekly service plan. After confirming the first visit, trained technicians handle the scooping and disposal, and customers can also add an optional organic yard deodorizer.

During National Walk Your Dog Week, Dookie Doctors recommends carrying extra waste bags, disposing of used bags properly, checking yards regularly, and keeping community pet areas clean.

Pittsburgh homeowners, property managers, and pet-friendly communities looking for pet waste removal in Pittsburgh can get a free estimate through the service's website or by calling (412) 388-4178.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is National Walk Your Dog Week?

National Walk Your Dog Week takes place annually from October 1 through October 7.

Why is dog waste cleanup important?

Pet waste can contain germs and parasites and may also be carried into waterways during rainfall.

Does Dookie Doctors offer recurring service?

Yes. Dookie Doctors offers one-time, weekly, and twice-weekly cleanup options.

Does Dookie Doctors work with commercial properties?

Yes. The company serves apartments, HOAs, dog parks, commercial properties, and other shared spaces.

Where does Dookie Doctors provide service?

Dookie Doctors serves Pittsburgh and surrounding communities, subject to service-area availability.

About Company:

Dookie Doctors is a Pittsburgh-based pet waste removal company serving homeowners, apartment communities, HOAs, dog parks, and commercial properties. Visit