North Carolina Homeowners Face New Insurance Rate Pressure Ahead Of Renewals

MENAFN - GetNews) Homeowners across North Carolina are taking a closer look at insurance costs and coverage as changing rates put renewed focus on policy reviews.

Greensboro, NC - September 25, 2026 - North Carolina homeowners approaching their next insurance renewal have new reasons to review premiums, deductibles, replacement cost limits, and coverage options, as statewide property insurance rates continue to change.

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North Carolina homeowners insurance base rates increased by an average of 7.5 percent on June 1, 2025, followed by another average 7.5 percent increase on June 1, 2026, under a settlement reached between the North Carolina Department of Insurance and the North Carolina Rate Bureau. The Rate Bureau had originally sought an average statewide increase of 42.2 percent, with requested increases reaching as high as 99.4 percent in some areas. Actual premium changes can differ according to territory, property characteristics, coverage selections, claims experience, and insurer.

The rate environment is putting renewed attention on comparison shopping and policy reviews, according to Tom Needham Insurance Agency, an independent insurance agency in Greensboro.

"A renewal notice should not simply be filed away and automatically paid, especially when insurance costs and rebuilding expenses are changing," said Tom Needham, Owner of Tom Needham Insurance Agency. "Homeowners should look at the dwelling limit, deductible, personal property protection, liability coverage, and any special endorsements, and then ask whether those numbers still reflect the home they own today. A premium increase may get someone's attention, but the more important question is whether the policy would provide the protection they expect after a major loss."

Property insurance pressure extends beyond owner-occupied homes. In October 2025, the North Carolina Rate Bureau requested a 68.3 percent statewide average increase for dwelling insurance over two years. Regulators ultimately reached a settlement providing average statewide increases of 5 percent beginning October 1, 2026, and another 5 percent beginning October 1, 2027. Dwelling insurance is distinct from standard homeowners' insurance and commonly applies to rental, investment, and other non-owner-occupied residential properties.

Tom Needham Insurance Agency helps residents compare coverage from multiple insurers rather than relying on a single carrier. Consumers looking for homeowners insurance in Greensboro NC can review options involving dwelling protection, personal property, liability, loss of use, water backup, scheduled valuables, and other coverage considerations.

"Price matters, but homeowners should make sure they are comparing equivalent coverage before deciding that one renewal or quote is better than another," Needham said. "Two policies can have very different deductibles, limits, and exclusions, even when they appear similar at first glance. An independent agent can help a homeowner compare those details across available carriers and identify where changing a deductible, bundling policies, or adjusting coverage may affect cost without unintentionally creating a significant protection gap."

The Greensboro agency provides home, auto, business, and life insurance services and emphasizes access to licensed agents who can assist before and after a policy is issued. Jessica Freeman, one of the agency's customers, said, "Tom Needham and his amazing staff make the process of finding the best insurance option for you quick and easy. They were kind, patient, and professional. Outstanding customer service. I won't go anywhere else."

Homeowners approaching renewal can request a home insurance quote or contact Tom Needham Insurance Agency to review current coverage, compare available options, and discuss changes before the next policy term begins.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are North Carolina homeowners insurance rates increasing?

Higher rebuilding costs, claims, and property risk are among the factors affecting rates, while statewide base rate changes are also reaching renewals.

Did North Carolina approve a 68.3 percent homeowners insurance increase?

No. That request concerned dwelling insurance, not standard homeowners policies, and was settled at average increases of 5% in 2026 and 2027.

When did the latest homeowners rate increase take effect?

The second average 7.5 percent homeowners base rate increase under the current settlement took effect June 1, 2026.

What should homeowners review before renewal?

Check dwelling replacement limits, deductibles, liability, personal property, endorsements, exclusions, and available discounts.

Can homeowners compare rates from several insurance companies?

Yes. An independent agency can compare available carrier options while helping homeowners examine both premiums and coverage terms.

About Company:

Tom Needham Insurance Agency is a Greensboro based independent insurance agency offering home, auto, business, and life insurance solutions from multiple carriers. Visit