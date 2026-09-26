Educationist And Author Yogesh Arvind Puranik Announces“Decoding The Ramayana,” Reframing An Ancient Epic As A Psychological Map For The Modern Mind

MENAFN - GetNews) New book explores consciousness, attention, ego, desire and inner conflict through one of the world's most enduring epics

Mumbai, Maharashtra, INDIA - September 25, 2026 - What if the Ramayana is not only a story about what happened thousands of years ago, but also a story about what is happening inside us today?

That question lies at the heart of“Decoding The Ramayana: An Ancient Blueprint for the Modern Mind,” the forthcoming book by educationist, investor, author and management leader Yogesh Arvind Puranik.

Scheduled for global release on Vijayadashami, October 20, 2026, the English-language book will be available across more than 100 countries, offering international readers a contemporary way to engage with one of India's most influential literary and philosophical traditions.

Rather than presenting the Ramayana solely as history, mythology, religious scripture or moral instruction, Puranik approaches the epic through four interconnected lenses: Historical, Ethical, Psychological and Spiritual. The result is an interpretive framework that asks readers to look beyond the external events of the story and examine the human forces operating within themselves.

From an Ancient Epic to a Modern Psychological Inquiry

The central premise of Decoding The Ramayana is deliberately simple:

What if the characters, conflicts and landscapes of the Ramayana can also be understood as expressions of the human mind?

Puranik explores the epic at a time when many of the challenges facing contemporary society are

increasingly psychological: fragmented attention, digital distraction, compulsive desire, the pursuit of achievement, identity, validation and the search for meaning.

Technology may have transformed how people work and communicate, but the fundamental questions of human experience remain remarkably familiar.

What are we giving our attention to?

Are our desires driving us, or are we directing them?

What happens when external achievement grows while inner peace diminishes?

And can an ancient framework still offer a useful way of understanding the modern self?

For Puranik, these questions are not separate from the Ramayana. They are part of what the epic can reveal when it is read inwardly.

“It is not a replacement for the Ramayana. It is a mirror. And like every mirror, it will show you something true.”

Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, Hanuman and Ravana as Forces Within

At the center of the book is an interpretive decoding of the epic's principal figures.

Rama is explored as Pure Consciousness, the witnessing awareness through which experience is known.

Sita represents Pure Energy, the vital force that can become captivated or obstructed when consciousness and energy are disrupted.

Lakshmana represents Focused Attention, an increasingly valuable human capacity in an age of constant notifications, digital stimulation and fragmented concentration.

Hanuman represents Awakened Life Force, the potential that emerges when vitality is brought together with awareness and direction.

Ravana becomes the Ego, not simply as a figure of evil, but as a representation of extraordinary capability that can become separated from inner mastery.

And Lanka becomes the fortress of the mind, a metaphor for an externally impressive structure that can ultimately become a prison when achievement, acquisition, control and validation dominate the inner life.

This interpretation allows one of the epic's most familiar episodes to take on a contemporary psychological dimension.

Sita's abduction, in Puranik's reading, becomes more than an external event. It becomes an image of how ego can capture and redirect human energy and attention.

Ravana's brilliance creates another uncomfortable question: Can extraordinary intelligence, ambition and worldly achievement exist without genuine inner mastery?

The book argues that they can.

That tension is captured in one of Puranik's central principles:

“Where attention goes, energy follows. Where energy flows, identity forms. And identity eventually shapes destiny.”

Beyond the Familiar Heroes

While the book's central psychological framework begins with Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, Hanuman and Ravana, Decoding The Ramayana also looks closely at figures who are often given less attention in popular interpretations.

Kaushalya, Sumitra, Mandodari, Trijata, Tara, Shabari, Urmila and Kaikeyi are examined as distinct expressions of wisdom, sacrifice, devotion, clarity, grief, love and human complexity.

Shabari receives particular significance, with Puranik returning to her immediately before the final confrontation to explore the role of devotion and inner preparation before a decisive psychological or spiritual struggle.

The book also revisits Ravana after his defeat. In this interpretation, Lakshmana receives wisdom from the very figure he has overcome, turning the defeated enemy into a final teacher. The episode becomes an exploration of timing, action and the distinction between worthy action and impulses that should be delayed.

Puranik also identifies with neither Rama nor Hanuman, but with the humble squirrel of later Ramayana tradition, seeing in it an image of service without calculation: contributing what the moment requires, regardless of how small that contribution may appear.

An Ancient Framework for a Digitally Distracted World

For readers in an increasingly connected but psychologically fragmented world, Decoding The Ramayana places particular emphasis on attention.

Screens compete for attention. Algorithms compete for engagement. Professional achievement competes with personal wellbeing. The pursuit of recognition can become indistinguishable from the pursuit of identity.

Against this backdrop, Puranik returns to an ancient narrative and asks a modern question:

What is happening within us while everything around us becomes louder?

The book does not ask readers to abandon traditional understandings of the Ramayana. Instead, it offers another interpretive layer, drawing primarily from the Valmiki Ramayana while engaging with traditions including Tulsidas, Kamban and folk retellings. It also distinguishes between elements belonging to the source traditions, later interpretations and Puranik's own psychological and spiritual decoding.

That distinction is central to the book's approach.

The objective is not to replace an established reading of the epic, but to ask what additional meaning may emerge when its characters and conflicts are viewed as a map of consciousness.

From Lanka to the Inner Self

Ultimately, Decoding The Ramayana shifts the reader's attention from the question“What happened in the Ramayana?” toward another:

“What is happening within us?”

For Puranik, the battlefield is therefore not only Lanka.

It is attention.

It is desire.

It is identity.

It is ego.

And it is the human struggle to bring consciousness, energy and action into alignment.

In that sense, the Ramayana becomes more than a memory of an ancient world. It becomes a framework through which a modern reader can examine the forces shaping everyday life.

About the Author

Yogesh Arvind Puranik is an award-winning author, poet, educationist, investor and management leader. He has more than 25 years of corporate-sector experience and is a certified professional in management and product management.

Puranik has published twenty books across fiction, poetry, philosophy and reflective writing. His works include The Forgotten Name of Kalki, Whispers of the Soul, House of Stories: Mira's Chronicles, No More Almost: The Space Between Breaths, Speak The Names: The Silence Is the Sin, The Smell of Crushed Jasmine, The Curse of the Gatekeeper: A Gödel Investigation, The Eclipse Paradox, The Clockmaker's Delirium, The Void Between Inheritors, The Tides That Remember and The House of Anand Rathore, among others.

His recognitions include the 21st Century Emily Dickinson Award, Tagore Honouree Award 2026, SahityaKosh Samman Award 2026, and the International Author Excellence Award under The Grand Honours Award 2026, conferred by the Eudoxia Foundation.

Book Details

Title: Decoding The Ramayana: An Ancient Blueprint for the Modern Mind, Author: Yogesh Puranik Release: October 20, 2026