Charlotte Residents Urged To Stay Vigilant As West Nile Activity Increases This Fall

MENAFN - GetNews) As seasonal conditions shift, Charlotte residents are being reminded to stay aware of mosquito activity and take necessary steps to reduce exposure.

Kannapolis, NC - September 25, 2026 - As fall arrives in the Charlotte region, residents are being encouraged to remain vigilant about mosquitoes following increased West Nile virus activity in Mecklenburg County and surrounding areas.

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Mecklenburg County Public Health reported three confirmed human cases of West Nile virus on September 3, 2026, along with several mosquito pools that tested positive for the virus. Earlier in the season, state health officials had also identified West Nile activity in mosquitoes collected in Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties, highlighting the continued presence of infected mosquitoes across the greater Charlotte area.

West Nile virus is primarily transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 80 percent of people infected with the virus develop no symptoms, while about one in five develops symptoms that can include fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. A small proportion of infections can lead to serious neurological illness.

Although cooler weather may lead residents to assume mosquito season is ending, mosquito activity can continue well into fall. The CDC notes that West Nile infections typically occur during mosquito season from summer through fall, while the experts at Superior Pest Management says the Charlotte area's mosquito season generally extends from March through October.

David Buoniconti, Owner of Superior Pest Management company says, "Fall can create a false sense of security because people associate mosquitoes primarily with the hottest days of summer, but they do not disappear as soon as September arrives. If temperatures remain favorable and standing water is available, mosquitoes can continue breeding and biting. Homeowners should keep checking places such as gutters, flowerpots, birdbaths, outdoor toys, buckets and other containers where even small amounts of water can accumulate."

Public health officials recommend using EPA registered insect repellent, wearing protective clothing when appropriate, maintaining window and door screens and emptying standing water at least once a week.

Residents concerned about persistent mosquito activity around their properties may also consider professional mosquito control in Charlotte NC as part of a broader mosquito management strategy.

Superior Pest Management provides residential mosquito programs designed to address both adult mosquitoes and mosquito larvae. With more than 25 years of experience in offering pest management and mosquito control services, the company serves homeowners throughout the Charlotte region and offers treatment options designed around local seasonal pest conditions.

"Effective mosquito management involves more than simply treating the mosquitoes people can see flying around their yards," Buoniconti added. "A thorough approach looks for the conditions that allow populations to develop in the first place, particularly standing water and sheltered areas around vegetation. Our goal is to help reduce mosquito populations around the property while also showing homeowners the right steps they can take between services. Mosquito control should complement the personal protection measures recommended by public health agencies, especially when West Nile activity is being reported locally."

Superior Pest Management also provides comprehensive pest control in Charlotte NC for mosquitoes and a range of other common household pests.

Charlotte area residents experiencing persistent mosquito problems can contact Superior Pest Management to request an inspection or estimate.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can mosquitoes still be active in Charlotte during fall?

Yes. Charlotte's mosquito season can continue into October, particularly while temperatures remain favorable.

How is West Nile virus transmitted?

West Nile virus is most commonly transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

What can homeowners do to reduce mosquitoes around their property?

Empty standing water weekly, maintain screens, use EPA registered repellent and reduce potential mosquito breeding sites.

Does mosquito control guarantee protection from West Nile virus?

No. Mosquito control can help reduce mosquito populations but should be combined with public health recommended bite prevention measures.

When should homeowners consider professional mosquito control?

Professional help may be useful when mosquito activity remains persistent despite removing standing water and taking routine prevention measures.

About Company:

Superior Pest Management is a Charlotte area pest control company providing residential and commercial solutions for mosquitoes and other common pests. Visit