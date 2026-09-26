Vertropic Publishes Disclosure Policy For Paid Editorial Placement

MENAFN - GetNews)"Vertropic logo. Vertropic is the media partnerships division of Vertex Media & Commerce LLC, based in Sheridan, Wyoming."Vertropic, the media partnerships division of Vertex Media & Commerce LLC, has published a formal policy governing how client press releases are distributed, labelled and described. The policy commits the company to retaining publisher disclosure labels on every placement, describing results as "published on" rather than "featured in," and disclosing the exact domain on which each release appears.

Sheridan, Wyoming - September 25, 2026 - Vertropic, the media partnerships division of Vertex Media & Commerce LLC, has published a formal disclosure policy governing how client press releases are distributed, labelled and described. The document is titled the Vertropic Coverage Standard and is published in full on the company's website.

The policy addresses an ambiguity in paid media placement, in which distributed press releases are sometimes presented to consumers as earned editorial coverage. Under the Vertropic Coverage Standard, the company commits to four practices across every client engagement.

First, every placement retains the publisher's own sponsorship or press-release disclosure label. Vertropic states it will not request removal of a disclosure notice from any published article, will not crop such a notice from a screenshot, and will not work with distribution partners who remove them.

Second, the company will describe outcomes using the phrase "published on" rather than "featured in," and will not characterise paid distribution as editorial endorsement, journalistic coverage or an award.

Third, Vertropic will disclose to each client the specific domain on which each placement appears, including where an article is published on a network affiliate site or within a publisher's press-release section rather than its main editorial feed.

Fourth, the company will identify which placements are indexed by search engines and which carry a publisher instruction preventing indexing. Some press release placements are excluded from search results by the publisher, and Vertropic states that clients are entitled to know which category each placement falls into before purchase.

"Paid distribution is a legitimate way to put a statement on the record, and it is how public companies announce news," said Jeremy Flick, Director of Media Partnerships at Vertropic. "What is not legitimate is allowing a client to believe a reporter chose to write about them. The disclosure label is not a weakness in this product. It is what allows the placement to survive scrutiny."

The company said the policy was written in response to conditions in the professional services market, where individual practitioners including real estate agents, financial advisers and independent consultants purchase media placement without a consistent understanding of what the service provides.

Vertropic works primarily with residential real estate professionals, distributing market commentary and professional announcements across national and regional news networks. The company said the Vertropic Coverage Standard is provided to every client before purchase.

About Vertropic

Vertropic is the media partnerships division of Vertex Media & Commerce LLC, headquartered in Sheridan, Wyoming. The company provides press release writing and distribution services to professionals in real estate and related industries. Vertropic was established to give individual practitioners access to the same distribution infrastructure used by corporate communications teams. Its published disclosure policy, the Vertropic Coverage Standard, applies to all client engagements.