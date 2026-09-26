Lviv Region Resident Suspected Of Treason For Preparing Russian Strike On Drone Production Facility

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SSU reported this on its website.

The man was exposed by the SSU's military counterintelligence. He worked at a facility producing unmanned systems for Ukraine's Defense Forces in western Ukraine and was recruited by Russian intelligence services through a Telegram channel offering easy money.

The investigation established that he was supposed to help direct a Russian missile strike against the facility in order to disrupt the uninterrupted supply of attack and reconnaissance UAVs to Ukrainian forces.

Partisans destroy UAV warehouse in Russia's Sverdlovsk region

According to the SSU, to carry out the assignment, the suspect attempted to pass the FSB the locations of administrative, production, and warehouse facilities belonging to the potential target.

The enemy also hoped to obtain information from the "mole" about when the largest number of people would be present at the restricted-access facility.

SSU officers uncovered the plan in advance and detained the agent. During searches, they found a tablet that he had secretly used to receive and transmit intelligence information and communicate with his Russian handler.

SSU investigators notified him that he was suspected under Part 2 of Article 111 of Ukraine's Criminal Code - high treason committed under martial law.

He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The Prosecutor General's Office clarified that, having access to the production facility, the man photographed the workshops from inside, documented the technological process, and recorded the production and assembly of individual drone components at the request of Russian intelligence services. He sent the photographs and collected information via Telegram to a representative of the Russian Federation. He was paid for the information.

As Ukrinform reported, SSU military counterintelligence, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, recently exposed an FSB agent among Ukrainian service members in the Kharkiv region who was passing information to Russia for a strike on a unit involved in drone repairs.

Photo: SSU, Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine