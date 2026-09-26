Russian Attack On Kharkiv Leave Four People Injured
"Preliminarily, a strike was recorded in the Saltivskyi district near non-residential buildings," he wrote.
Several vehicles were also damaged, with some catching fire.
According to the mayor, four people were injured.Read also: Russian attacks damage McDonald's warehouse in Kyiv region
As Ukrinform reported, on September 24, Russian forces attacked an agricultural enterprise in the Kharkiv region. Seven people were killed and 12 injured as a result of the strike.
Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here
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