Kazakhstan And China Plan To Boost Trade Turnover

Kazakhstan and China plan to increase bilateral trade to $100 billion, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the Kazakhstan-China Investment Forum in Almaty.

China remains Kazakhstan's largest trading partner. By the end of 2025, bilateral trade had approached a record $50 billion. Trade has continued to grow this year, reaching $32.4 billion in the first seven months of 2026, up 24.1% compared with the same period last year.

Tokayev also highlighted the expanding investment partnership. Chinese investments in Kazakhstan have exceeded $29 billion, while thousands of companies with Chinese participation are operating in the country.

Cooperation is developing across a wide range of sectors, including industry, transport and logistics, digitalization, smart cities, satellite technologies, agriculture, healthcare and education. Particular attention is being paid to technology and industrial cooperation, with Kazakhstan seeking to attract more production and high-tech projects rather than relying solely on traditional trade.

Transport connectivity is another important area. Kazakhstan is positioning itself as a major link between China, Central Asia and Europe, with around 85% of China-Europe rail freight passing through its territory.

Tokayev also noted that the visa-free regime between Kazakhstan and China has provided an additional boost to business and people-to-people contacts. The agreement on the promotion and mutual protection of investments is expected to further strengthen the legal framework for investment cooperation.

The two countries have increasingly shifted their economic partnership toward joint production, technology and logistics, reflecting Kazakhstan's growing role as a regional trade and investment hub.