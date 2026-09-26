Iran Says Strait Of Hormuz Can Reopen Within 7 Days If US Accepts Plan

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Sept 26 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that Iran could reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the United States (US) accepts a plan it conveyed through Qatar, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Araghchi told reporters in New York on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly that the seven-day timeline would begin once Washington accepts the proposal.

He said the US would be expected to take steps within the first four or five days, allowing the strait to reopen on day six.

Talks between Tehran and Washington on a final agreement would then begin on day seven, he said.

The foreign minister said the measures sought from Washington were already included in the memorandum of understanding signed in Islamabad in June.

“If there is seriousness on the US side to come to a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, everything is now prepared,” he said.

Araghchi said Iran is committed to safe navigation through the strait but accused Washington of derailing implementation of the agreement through subsequent military action.

He said Tehran remained open to diplomacy but wanted credible assurances against renewed US attacks before entering another round of negotiations.

--NNN-ANADOLU