The Politics Limiting US Arms Deliveries To Taiwan
Taiwan does not have formal diplomatic representation in the United States. No high ranking US defense officials or counterpart to Taiwan's Minister of National Defense Po Horng-hui was present at the ceremony.
The jets for Taiwan were part of the“Peace Phoenix Soaring” program. Taiwan was allowed to order 66 of the advanced F-16s, the first new jets from the United States since George H. W. Bush authorized 150 F-16 A/B jets to Taiwan in 1992. These original jets were stripped of their ground-attack capability, and other systems were downgraded.
It was not until 2023 that the original jets completed a US-approved upgrade program called“Peace Phoenix Rising”, rebuilding Taiwan's original F-16s to the F-16V standard. While upgraded, the airframes are now over 30 years old and are inferior to new models.
The planned purchase of the new F-16s, at a cost of almost US$8 billion, was supposed to be completed in 2026. Except for the first two, no more jets have yet been produced by Lockheed for Taiwan. Various excuses have been made, including alleged supply bottlenecks and manufacturing issues.
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