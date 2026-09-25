Josh Brolin Celebrates 10 Years With Wife Kathryn: My Romping Partner Till Death Do Us Part

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actor Josh Brolin celebrated 10 years of togetherness with wife Kathryn Boyd Brolin, sharing a heartfelt note about their life, calling her his“romping partner” and likening them to“young, stupid puppies” chasing birds on a beach walk.

Josh, who gained wider fame for playing Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including in the films Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, took to Instagram, where he shared a romantic monochrome image of him and his wife Kathryn sharing a kiss.

He wrote in the caption:“In ten years I've never seen her without a costume, heard her without an accent, nor ever lived far outside the radius of her circus. Growing up all I wanted was to find a playmate, someone to share the sandpit of this life with sharing whatever the imagination can conjure.”

Josh added:“Ten years and we're still at it, like a couple of young, stupid puppies out on a beach walk chasing birds. My romping partner -- till death do us part....#olé P.S. I'm watching La Strada if you want to join me?”

Josh was first married to actress Alice Adair from 1988 until 1994. He was then engaged to actress Minnie Driver for six months. The actor married actress Diane Lane on August 15, 2004. They divorced in 2013.

It was in 2013 that Josh started dating his former assistant and model Kathryn Boyd. They got married in 2016 and announced in 2018 that they were expecting their first child. The couple together have two daughters.

Josh, who is the son of acclaimed star James Brolin, gained stardom in his youth for his role in the adventure film The Goonies in 1985. He had a resurgence with his starring role in the crime film No Country for Old Men.

He was then seen in successful films such as W., True Grit, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, Men in Black 3, Oldboy, Inherent Vice, Everest, Hail, Caesar!, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Deadpool 2, Sicario, Dune, Dune: Part Two, Dune: Part Three, Brothers.