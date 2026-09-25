TNHB Opens Portal To Gauge Demand For Proposed Housing Projects

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 26 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) has opened a portal for residents to indicate whether they are interested in buying homes at eight locations where projects have been proposed under its self-financing scheme.

The exercise is intended to help the board assess demand before taking up the projects.

Prospective buyers can visit the willingness registration page on the TNHB website and enter their preferred location, type of housing and requirements.

The board has urged interested residents to submit their details. Four of the proposed locations are in Chennai: Anna Nagar, Purasaivakkam, Nandanam and Ernavur.

The other sites are Gundurmalai in Cuddalore district, Ellis Nagar in Madurai, Thirumazhisai in Tiruvallur district and Vallankumaravilai in Kanniyakumari district.

The proposed developments follow an announcement made during a session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The portal gives people an opportunity to express their preferences while the projects are still at the planning stage.

Responses will provide the board with an indication of the level of interest in each location and the kinds of homes prospective buyers are seeking.

TNHB has made clear, however, that submitting details on the portal is only part of a demand assessment.

Registration does not amount to an application for a house and will not give anyone priority when homes are allotted.

Interested residents will have to follow the formal application process once applications are invited for projects that are taken up.

Those who successfully register their interest will receive an SMS with the date and other details when the board opens applications.

The message will serve as an update about the application process, rather than a confirmation of eligibility or an allotment.

For residents considering a TNHB home, the immediate step is therefore to record their preferences through the page at tnhb.tn.gov.in/willingness-for-upcoming-projects⁠Attachment.png.

The board has not announced an application date for the proposed projects in the information released with the portal. The distinction between expressing interest and applying for a home is central to the exercise.

The current registration will help TNHB gauge potential demand across Chennai and the other districts.

Any subsequent invitation to apply will be a separate stage, with applicants required to respond when the board announces the dates and procedures.

Until then, registration allows residents to make their housing preferences known to the board.

-IANS

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