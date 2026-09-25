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Guwahati Police Nab Two Bangladeshi Nationals At Railway Station

Guwahati Police Nab Two Bangladeshi Nationals At Railway Station


2026-09-25 11:45:31
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at Paltan Bazar Railway Station in Guwahati following a tip-off, Guwahati Police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Guwahati Police Commissionerate, Kulendra Nath Deka, said the two were apprehended during an operation conducted at the railway station. "We carried out an operation at Paltan Bazar Railway Station based on a tip-off. During the operation, we apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India illegally," Deka said.

Confession Reveals Illegal Entry

He said that during interrogation, the two allegedly confessed to entering India through the Meghalaya border and attempting to travel to West Bengal in search of employment. "Upon interrogation, they confessed to entering India surreptitiously across the Meghalaya border and were attempting to travel to West Bengal in search of employment," the DCP said.

Fake Documents Recovered

Police also recovered two Aadhaar cards from their possession, which were found to be fake, along with Bangladeshi currency notes, he said.

Deportation Proceedings to be Initiated

"They are currently in our custody, and we will initiate proceedings under the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, to expel them from India within the next few days," Deka said. Further legal proceedings are underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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