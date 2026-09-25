Asian Games 2026: Indian Women's Rifle Team Secures Silver Medal

The Indian women's 50m rifle 3 positions team secured the silver medal at the Asian Games 2026, while shooters Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa K Vinod qualified for the 50m Rifle 3 positions women's individual final on Saturday.

Shooting: Team and Individual Performance

The Indian trio of Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa K Vinod and Ashi Chouksey finished second in the team event with a combined score of 1763-90x. China claimed the gold medal, while India secured the silver medal with a strong performance across the qualification rounds.

Tilottama was India's top performer in the team event with 590 points, followed by Vidarsa with 588 points and Ashi with 585 points. However, Ashi didn't qualify for the finals of the 50m Rifle 3 positions women's individual final.

In the individual qualification, Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa K Vinod earned places in the final after finishing third and sixth, respectively. Tilottama recorded a total score of 590, with consistent performances across the three positions. She scored 197 in kneeling, followed by a strong 199 in prone and a total of 196 in standing.

Vidarsa made a strong recovery after a challenging kneeling series, where she scored 193. She bounced back with an impressive 199 in prone and 196 in standing to finish with 588 points and secure sixth place.

Ashi finished with 585 points after scoring 196 in kneeling, 199 in prone and 190 in standing, narrowly missing out on a place in the individual final.

The women's 50m rifle 3 positions event features three stages: kneeling, prone and standing, with the top shooters from the qualification round advancing to the final.

Athletics: Sawan Barwal's Historic Marathon Silver

Meanwhile, India's Sawan Barwal scripted history by winning the silver medal in the men's marathon, clocking a national record time of 2:11:37.

Decathlon Update

In athletics, Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad finished fifth and seventh, respectively, in the decathlon 100m event. Later, Tejaswin topped the men's decathlon long jump with a best effort of 7.53m, while Thowfeeq finished third with 7.37m.

Tejaswin moved to second place overall with 1807 points, while Thowfeeq stood fourth with 1759 points.

Updates from Other Sports

In canoe sprint, Harshwardhan Shaktawat finished fifth in the men's kayak single 500m semifinal and advanced to Final B, while Parvathy Geetha and Prasanna Kumar qualified for Final A after finishing second in the mixed kayak double 500m semifinal.

India's fencing teams advanced to the quarter-finals, with the women's foil team defeating Indonesia 45-24 and the men's sabre team beating Philippines 45-27 in their respective round of 16 matches.

In badminton, Lakshya Sen exited the men's singles competition after losing to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew 12-21, 21-15, 14-21 in the second round.

In table tennis, Yashaswini Ghorpade suffered a defeat against Japan's Miwa Harimoto in the women's singles round 3. (ANI)

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