US-Bangla Ranks 4Th Among South Asia's Top Regional Airlines

The country's largest private carrier climbed to 4th place in the 2026 rankings, up from 5th, where it had placed in both 2024 and 2025, according to a press release.

The Skytrax awards, presented annually since 1999, are based on an international passenger satisfaction survey, with voters from countries worldwide rating airlines across multiple categories.

Skytrax classifies a full-service carrier as a regional airline that primarily operates short- and medium-haul domestic and international routes, generally lasting up to about six hours.

US-Bangla Airlines said the sustained recognition reflects growing international visibility for the carrier and for Bangladesh's aviation sector more broadly, given the competitive nature of the regional category.

The airline added that it remains focused on strengthening connectivity between Bangladesh and international destinations, expanding its fleet with modern aircraft, enhancing passenger service standards, improving operational efficiency, and widening its international route network in the coming years.

US-Bangla Airlines stated that its future plans closely align with the Skytrax recognition, which includes introducing next-generation aircraft and new international destinations.

The carrier also plans to increase flight frequencies on existing routes and expand technology-driven passenger services as part of its broader growth strategy.

The airline said these efforts are aimed at further establishing Bangladesh's presence in the international aviation arena, building on the momentum from three consecutive years of Skytrax recognition.

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