US-Iran War: Donald Trump Rejects Tehran's Seven-Day Ceasefire Proposal To Reopen Hormuz, Expects Bombing To Resume

MENAFN - Live Mint) Hours after Iran proposed a seven-day ceasefire plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) rejected the proposal and informed his aides that he expects renewed bombing after the midterms, scheduled for 3 November.

The Wall Street Journal cited US officials and reported the development, adding that Trump is skeptical that Tehran would meet his demands and has told his staff that he expects a renewed bombing campaign.

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According to the officials, the US President 's current stance on the war indicates that the conflict's stage, an uncertain phase between war and peace, is likely to move back toward hostilities. However, Trump, who declared victory against Iran in the earliest days of the seven-month conflict, has been alternating between pursuing diplomacy, ordering strikes, and announcing stricter sanctions against Iran. Officials believe his stance could shift again as the war drags on and is likely to be affected by the midterm results.

Separately, the officials are unsure about the level of strikes the US President is contemplating. They added that he is reluctant to resume major operations, partly because Washington wants to reserve its depleting stockpile of munitions for other contingencies. But Trump has announced plans to launch massive attacks to push through a diplomatic impasse in negotiations between the two sides. While he has sometimes acted on such threats, he has stopped short of carrying out his most extreme warnings, including a threat to destroy Iran's entire civilization.

The shift in Trump's stance comes at a time when Iran has proposed a seven-day ceasefire, which would have reopened the Strait of Hormuz, a key sticking point in negotiations between the two sides. The strait has been effectively shut since the war began in late February.

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On Friday (local time), Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that the country would open the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if Washington agreed to Tehran's ceasefire proposal. At the United Nations, Araghchi said, "Iran has conveyed to the United States, through Qatar, a concrete seven-day plan. If the necessary conditions are met, the strait can be reopened, and normal maritime passage restored within seven days." He added, "The choice now rests with the United States. Iran does not accept coercion, threats, or intimidation, and Iran will not surrender its sovereign rights under pressure."

Araghchi further said, "I can tell you if there is seriousness on the US side to come to a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, everything is now prepared."

Additionally, the proposal would have also resumed nuclear talks in exchange for Washington agreeing to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports, which has caused significant damage to the country's economy. According to Trump, Tehran is openly seeking a deal after the midterms that would dismantle its nuclear programme.

Tehran is also seeking Washington to unfreeze some of its assets and lift sanctions on Iranian oil exports.

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The seven-day ceasefire proposal was announced after US officials hinted at positive and constructive discussions with Iran via its mediators. Qatar and other regional mediators have reportedly been working around the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA ) to resume talks between the two sides. However, Washington has informed Tehran and the mediators that it has no intention of lifting the naval blockade, with officials claiming that the economic pressure will eventually compel Tehran to sign an agreement that is favourable to Washington and its Arab allies in the region.