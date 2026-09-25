Meenakshi Seshadri Relives Evergreen Song 'Baali Umar Ne Mera Haal Woh Kiya' From 'Awaargi'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actress Meenakshi Seshadri reminisced about her film Awaargi and its iconic track 'Baali Umar Ne Mera Haal Woh Kiya', saying the song's lyrics beautifully capture the pangs of deep love.

Meenakshi took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself dancing to 'Baali Umar Ne Mera Haal Woh Kiya' dressed in a seagreen outfit.

She took to the caption section and wrote:“There have been many examples of romantic film dramas, which ended in a tragedy. This includes stories of legendary lovers like Romeo and Juliet SONEE and Mahiwal HEER and Ranjha (sic).”

She said that the track 'Baali Umar Ne Mera Haal Woh Kiya' encapsulates the pangs of deep love.

Meenakshi wrote:“This beautiful lyrical song from my movie AAWARGEE encapsulate the pangs of deep love Stepping back in time and reliving the evergreen melody of 'Baali Umar Ne Mera Haal Woh Kiya'!”

She added:“Bringing back cherished memories from Awaargi with all my love for each one of you. Which memory does this tune bring back for you? It was a pleasure finding rustic visuals in the middle of Mumbai to create the feeling of rural nature and woman from the classics deeply connected to the Earth.”

“Awaargi” was released in 1990. The romantic drama film was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and starred Anil Kapoor, Govinda, and Meenakshi Sheshadri in lead roles. Over the years, it has gained critical praise and is now considered a classic.

The film follows Azad, who rescues a girl from a brothel. It attracts the ire of the mob and helps her achieve her dream with Dhiren's aid. However, both the men fall in love with her while the mobs seek revenge on Azad.

Meenakshi became one of Hindi cinema's leading actresses in the 1980s and 1990s. She made her debut with the film Painter Babu in 1983 and her second film Hero catapulted her to instant stardom.

She gained stardom with her work in films such as“Aandhi-Toofan”,“Meri Jung,”“Swati,”“Dacait,”“Inaam Dus Hazaar,”“Shahenshah,”“Awaargi,”“Ghar Ho To Aisa,”“Damini” and“Ghatak”. A documentary was made about her life, titled Meenakshi Accept Her Wings.

The actress was last seen in“Ghatak: Lethal" in 1996 starring Sunny Deol.