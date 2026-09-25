Sylvester Stallone: 'Rhinestone' Is My Favorite Film I've Ever Done Besides 'Rocky'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone has called the musical 'Rhinestone' one of his favourite films after 'Rocky', reminiscing about the fun he had with his late co-star Dolly Parton as he urged streaming platforms to bring the 1984 comedy back.

Sylvester took to Instagram, where he shared a string of clips and pictures from the film, which also stars Richard Farnsworth and Ron Leibman.

“Believe it or not, Rhinestone is my favorite film I've ever done - besides Rocky, of course! Because it's the one where Dolly and I just had a ball. And now I can't find it streaming anywhere,” Stallone wrote as the caption.

He added:“This special movie needs to see the light of day! In honor of Dolly Parton Day, let's get this on streaming. Swipe through to see some of my favorite scenes.”

Rhinestone is based on the 1975 hit song "Rhinestone Cowboy" written by Larry Weiss. Although a critical and financial failure, the film spawned two top 10 country hits for Parton on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

The film follows a country singer Jake Farris, who tries to get out of her contract with her obnoxious manager, Freddie, bets that she can turn the next person she sees into a Nashville-style crooner. Unfortunately, the next person she sees is cocky New York City cabbie Nick, who can't sing a note.

Undaunted, she brings her new protégé to her tiny Tennessee hometown to train him in all things country, while her ex-boyfriend tries to win her back.

Stallone on September 25 spoke about his experience working with late country music icon Dolly Parton, calling her one of a kind and praising her as“the greatest” in a heartfelt social media tribute.

Talking about Parton, she passed away on August 25 at the age of 80. Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, who was also her head of security, revealed the news in an Instagram video. The video was shared on the late singer's page.