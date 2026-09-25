Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Forecast Issued Flood Alert

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The deep depression in the Bay of Bengal has weakened into a depression and will soon become a low-pressure area. The weather department has still predicted heavy rains for the next two to three days

The deep depression that battered Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is finally weakening. The weather department confirmed that it has turned into a depression and will become a low-pressure area in the next 24 hours. The current system will still bring heavy rains to Andhra Pradesh for three more days. The weather department warned people in Coastal Andhra to stay alert for isolated heavy showers.

The IMD forecast shows thunderstorms and strong surface winds in AP from September 26 to 29. Winds will blow at 40 to 60 kmph in some areas. The weather impact will drop after September 30.

The IMD issued warnings for thunderstorms and strong winds in AP from September 26 to 29. Winds will hit 40 to 60 kmph in several areas before the impact drops after September 30.

North Andhra faced massive destruction from heavy rains on September 23 and 24. The APSDMA reported over 100 mm of rainfall in nearly 80 locations during these two days. Visakhapatnam saw the heaviest downpour.

Visakha Rural Thulasinagar recorded 236 mm, Madhurawada got 218 mm, and Endada saw 210 mm. Seethammadhara recorded 205 mm, Kapuluppada got 202 mm, and Maharanipeta saw 199 mm. Kothavalasa in Vizianagaram district recorded 188 mm. Pendurthi got 179 mm, Buchirajupalem saw 171 mm, Pedagantyada recorded 165 mm, and Kothapalem got 163 mm. Lakshminarsupeta in Srikakulam district recorded 158 mm. The sudden rains flooded multiple streams and rivers across North Andhra.

Vamsadhara And Nagavali Rivers Flooded

Floodwaters are surging into the Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers after heavy rains. Officials warned people living in the river catchment areas to stay alert. The Narayanapuram dam saw a massive spike in flood flow. Officials issued a second warning as the inflow and outflow reached 76,000 cusecs. They expect the water to hit the third warning level soon.

The Nagavali river is also flooding heavily. Thotapalli recorded an inflow of 24,639 cusecs and an outflow of 23,250 cusecs. The flood flow should drop in the coming days as rains decrease, but it depends on the rainfall in upper catchment areas.

Godavari And Krishna Rivers Receive Floods

The Godavari and Krishna rivers are also receiving heavy floods due to rains in Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Dowleswaram barrage on the Godavari river recorded an inflow and outflow of 4.11 lakh cusecs. Officials might issue a first warning if the flood continues, though water levels should drop from Sunday night.

The Polavaram project opened 48 gates to release 5,36,938 cusecs of water. The spillway water level reached 30.720 meters. The flood flow might increase further due to heavy rains upstream. The Prakasam Barrage on the Krishna river is also releasing water downstream. Officials advised people in low-lying areas to stay alert.

The depression brought heavy rains to several districts in Telangana. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre predicted more rains for September 26. Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam districts will likely get heavy rains. Thunderstorms and winds blowing at 30 to 40 kmph will hit these areas.

Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts will see light rains. The weather bulletin shows no major warnings for the state after September 27.

October Rains For South Telangana?

The Telangana Weatherman predicted another weather shift in the first week of October. South Telangana might get isolated thunderstorms between October 3 and 10 if easterly winds strengthen. The southwest monsoon will withdraw from North Telangana by the end of September, leaving the area mostly dry despite occasional showers.

People in Andhra Pradesh must stay alert near rivers, streams, and dams. The ground holds excess water and rivers are still flooding, so people should never try to cross overflowing streams. Fishermen must strictly follow official warnings before entering the sea.

The rain impact is dropping in Telangana, but people must stay careful during thunderstorms and strong winds. People should avoid standing under trees or electric poles. Andhra Pradesh will see rain for two to three more days. Telangana will experience less rain and more heat and humidity from the end of September.