Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, September 26: Check Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on Saturday, September 26, 2026. State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) maintained the existing retail fuel rates after their daily 6 AM revision, giving motorists another day without a change at fuel stations. For consumers planning weekend travel, the latest city-wise petrol and diesel rates provide a useful reference before heading to the fuel station. Prices differ across cities because retail fuel rates are influenced by factors including taxes, transportation costs, crude oil prices and local market conditions. Petrol and diesel prices today: City-wise rates

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hydrabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

The domestic stability in fuel prices comes amid notable movements in the international crude oil market. According to the report, oil was heading towards its longest losing streak in a year, with developments surrounding the Strait of Hormuz also influencing market sentiment.

International crude prices are closely watched because India imports a substantial share of its crude oil requirements. However, changes in global crude prices do not necessarily translate immediately into equivalent changes in retail petrol and diesel prices. Domestic rates also depend on taxation, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, refining and dealer margins, transportation costs and other components.

Fuel prices in India are revised daily, with the latest rates generally coming into effect from 6 AM. State-run oil companies review the prices based on prevailing market conditions and other relevant factors.

For motorists, checking the latest city-wise rates before refuelling can help determine the current cost at the pump, particularly when travelling between states or cities where taxes and local pricing components can differ.

As of September 26, the latest revision has left petrol and diesel prices unchanged across the major cities listed above, keeping retail fuel rates stable for consumers.