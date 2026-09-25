Not For Later In Life: More UAE Expats Aged 35-44 Making Wills As Families, Assets Grow

Residents aged 35 to 44 are increasingly seeking wills as property ownership, parenthood and growing financial commitments prompt younger expatriate families in the UAE to start planning their estates earlier.

While residents aged 45 to 54 still make up the largest share of enquiries, the strongest growth over the past year has been recorded among those aged 35 to 44, according to a new consumer trends report from Just Wills Legal Consultants.

The firm receives around 100 to 150 individual consumer enquiries each month, with 30 to 40 per cent eventually converting into completed wills. Conversions have increased by 20 per cent compared with the preceding 12-month period.

The shift comes as residents increasingly view estate planning as part of managing their family and financial affairs, rather than something reserved for later life.

“People are increasingly seeing estate planning as a practical part of building their lives in the UAE,” said Sameer Marria, Managing Director of Just Wills Legal Consultants.“For many expatriate families, the UAE is no longer a temporary chapter. It is where they own a home, hold savings, raise children and build businesses.”

Parents and property owners remain among the strongest groups seeking advice. About 60 per cent of clients have children, while a similar proportion own property in the UAE. Around half identify guardianship as an important reason for preparing a will.

For families with children, estate planning can involve more than deciding who inherits property or savings. Parents may also need to consider guardianship and how assets intended for children would be managed.

Samara Iqbal, founder and managing partner of Aramas International Lawyers, said life changes rather than age were often the trigger for families to begin planning. "Buying property in the UAE, having children, getting married, establishing a business or building significant assets locally can all be catalysts," she said.

She said parenthood can shift the discussion from inheritance to questions around guardianship, financial management and the continuity of care for children, particularly for expatriate families whose relatives and assets may be spread across several countries.

The trend also reflects the increasingly complex financial footprint of UAE residents. Alongside property and bank accounts, estate-planning discussions can involve investments, business interests, digital assets and holdings in other countries.

For expatriates, having assets or family connections in more than one jurisdiction can make succession planning more complicated.

A resident may own property and operate a business in the UAE while maintaining bank accounts, investments or other assets in their home country. Families may also have children or beneficiaries living abroad.

Iqbal said one common misconception was that a will prepared in a person's home country would automatically deal with their UAE assets.

“That cannot simply be assumed,” she said, adding that the appropriate structure depends on factors including the individual's circumstances, the nature and location of their assets and the legal framework applicable to them.

She also cautioned against assuming that assets would automatically pass to a spouse or children in the way a family expects if someone dies without appropriate arrangements.

For families with international connections, she said wills in different jurisdictions need to be coordinated so they do not unintentionally revoke or conflict with one another.

Estate planning should also be reviewed after major life changes such as marriage, divorce, the birth of a child, buying or selling property, establishing a business or moving to another country.

The growing interest in estate planning also extends to entrepreneurs and shareholders, particularly as businesses become an increasingly important part of family wealth.

Salam Pappinissery, CEO of YAB Legal Services L.L.C, said business owners need to consider not only who inherits an ownership interest but also how the company would continue operating.

A business succession plan can involve shareholder agreements, company constitutional documents, transfer and buyout provisions, management arrangements and the treatment of debts or shareholder loans.

“The key change is cultural as much as legal,” Pappinissery said.“Families increasingly treat a will as part of a responsible household and financial-planning process, alongside life insurance, school planning, shareholder agreements and long-term savings.”

He said families should also distinguish between ownership and control, as an heir may ultimately be entitled to an asset but may not be able to access or manage it immediately while estate procedures are being completed.

For households dependent on a business, this can have practical implications for salaries, school fees, rent, loan repayments and other expenses.

For Muslim families, succession planning can also involve ensuring wealth-transfer arrangements align with Shariah principles.

Pooja Bhattia, solicitor at Ma'an Legacy & Legal Consultancy, said some family businesses face succession challenges when there is insufficient liquidity to distribute wealth or settle claims without disrupting the underlying business.

She pointed to Shariah-compliant Takaful structures as one mechanism that can provide liquidity during succession, potentially helping families address estate equalisation, buyouts or other financial needs while business ownership and governance issues are being resolved.

Bhattia said demand for Shariah-compliant wealth planning was also becoming more sophisticated, with families seeking solutions covering not only protection but estate equalisation, business continuity and intergenerational wealth transfer.

“Islamic finance offers the idea that wealth carries responsibility, not just returns,” she said.

Despite greater awareness, advisers said misconceptions about Wills and inheritance continue to influence how residents approach estate planning.

Some expatriates assume a spouse will automatically receive all assets, while others believe joint ownership or a foreign Will will by itself resolve succession issues in the UAE.

The complexity increases when families have assets under different ownership structures or in different jurisdictions.

Pappinissery said residents should begin by creating a complete picture of their assets, including UAE and overseas property, bank and investment accounts, business interests, insurance, end-of-service benefits, vehicles, digital assets and outstanding liabilities.

For families with international ties, Bhattia said cross-border planning was particularly important because different countries can apply different inheritance rules.

“Cross-border planning is what holds a family's structure together coherently, rather than letting it fragment into conflicting outcomes country by country,” she said.

As more expatriates put down long-term roots in the UAE, estate planning is increasingly being prompted by everyday milestones, buying a home, having children, building a business or accumulating wealth, rather than age alone.

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