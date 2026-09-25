How Teachers In UAE Schools Can Respond Faster To Students' Asthma With Action Plan

For a child with asthma, a coughing fit or sudden breathlessness during a Physical Education (PE) lesson can quickly become a worrying situation if teachers are unsure what to do.

Doctors in the UAE are urging parents to make sure schools have a clear, up-to-date asthma action plan for their children, including information on triggers, symptoms, medication and when emergency help is needed.

The advice is underscored by a multicentre study published in PubMed, titled 'Prevalence of asthma and allergies among children in the United Arab Emirates: A cross-sectional study', which found asthma affected 11.9 per cent of children aged 6–7 and 9.8 per cent of those aged 13–14.

The study involved 3,436 schoolchildren from government and private schools in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, recruited through school registers between March and June 2019.

Wheezing - a common symptom of asthma - was reported in 44.2 per cent of younger children and 33.1 per cent of those aged 13–14.

Dr Mohamed Elgezouli, Member of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland (MRCPI), Specialist, Family Medicine, Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed Hospital Sharjah, said quick access to a reliever inhaler is particularly important when symptoms are triggered by exercise.

“It's essential. A child having exercise-induced symptoms needs their reliever inhaler within minutes, not after a search through an office or locked cupboard. Teachers should know that coughing, wheezing, or breathlessness during or shortly after activity is common in asthma, and that pausing the activity and using the inhaler early usually prevents worsening.”

He said teachers should also recognise signs that require immediate medical attention, including difficulty speaking normally, visible pulling of the chest or neck muscles while breathing, blue-tinged lips, extreme fatigue or a lack of improvement after using the reliever.

“If any of these appear, the teacher should give the inhaler again as directed, stay calm and with the child, and call emergency services immediately.”

Dr Mohammed Harriss, consultant pulmonology at Medcare Royal Specialty Hospital, said parents should ensure schools understand the child's individual asthma pattern.

“This should include the child's usual symptoms and triggers, the medicines they use, how and when their reliever inhaler should be taken, and any previous history of severe attacks if relevant.”

He added,“An asthma action plan provides a simple, practical guide for managing the child's asthma at school. It should outline the child's regular treatment, early warning signs, what to do if symptoms worsen, when to use their reliever inhaler, and when urgent medical help should be sought. The plan should be shared with the relevant school staff and reviewed regularly, particularly if the child's treatment or symptoms change.”

Medics stress that having this information readily available can give both the child and teachers greater confidence in managing asthma safely.

Dr Suha Alsheikh Suleiman, Specialist Pulmonology, Burjeel Medical Center, Al Shamkha, reiterated that severe or worsening breathlessness, difficulty speaking, marked distress, blue or grey lips, drowsiness or confusion are among the signs requiring urgent attention.

“The teacher should follow the child's asthma action plan, assist with the prescribed medication as directed, stay with the child and call emergency medical services if the child is severely struggling to breathe or is not improving.”

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