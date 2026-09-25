Commentary: Seedless Fruits Are Convenient, But They Threaten Food Security

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The author is president of UAE Safety and Emergency Security Association and professor of sustainable development at the American University of Sharjah. He is a former UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment and former Minister of Infrastructure. He authored two books on climate change that influenced academic and international reforms.

On a quiet morning, as I sat down to enjoy my daily fruit-papaya and watermelon-I noticed something that was not entirely ordinary. The fruit was delicious, vibrant, and visually appealing, yet something essential was missing: there were no seeds.

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That small detail we have been accustomed to since childhood, the part we often considered trivial, had vanished. And yet, it is the very element that carries the secret of life and continuity.

I found myself asking: How can fruit exist without seeds? What genetic foundations allow such a transformation? Are these varieties suitable for our environment? And, more importantly, how can one obtain seeds when they do not exist in the fruit itself?

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That moment marked the beginning of a journey-one that moved from the fruit markets to scientific laboratories, from plant genetics to food security policies, and from a simple question to a global issue that touches the future of agriculture and sustainability.

What first appeared as a minor curiosity gradually revealed a deeper truth: The disappearance of seeds from our fruit is not a simple detail, but a sign of a profound shift in humanity's relationship with nature.

Seeds are not an unnecessary part of the fruit; they are genetic memory, adaptive capacity, a guarantee of diversity, and a tool for resilience in the face of climate change. When seeds disappear-or become the property of corporations through hybrid, patented, or non-reproducible varieties-we lose the first pillar of sustainability: independence.

For thousands of years, farmers saved seeds from one season to the next, selecting the strongest, the most resilient, and the most suitable for their soils and climates. This simple act allowed agriculture to evolve, diversify, and survive droughts, pests, and political upheavals.

Today, however, farmers in India, the United States, and several developed economies are gradually losing the ability to plant their own seeds. Markets are filled with hybrid seeds protected by patents, genetically uniform commercial varieties, and even seedless fruits and vegetables. What seems like modern convenience hides a structural risk: the erosion of seed sovereignty.

When farmers lose the ability to save seeds, they become dependent on global corporations that control genetic material. In India, more than 90 per cent of cotton farmers rely on commercial hybrid seeds. In US, over 60 per cent of soybean and corn seeds are patented. In Europe, seed registration laws restrict the circulation of traditional varieties unless they meet commercial standards. This shift increases costs, reduces farmers' autonomy, and places food security in the hands of markets rather than communities and nations.

More critically, the decline of seed saving leads to the collapse of genetic diversity. India has lost most of its traditional rice varieties. The US has lost 93 per cent of its fruit and vegetable varieties over the past century. Europe has replaced its traditional wheat landraces with uniform commercial strains. This erosion creates dangerous vulnerabilities, as history has shown through the Irish Potato Famine of 1845, the US corn blight of 1970, and recurring wheat rust outbreaks in South Asia. Uniform crops mean uniform risks; diversity is agriculture's true insurance policy.

With climate change accelerating, seed sovereignty becomes even more essential. Hybrid or seedless varieties may perform well under controlled conditions, but they often fail under extreme heat, erratic rainfall, soil salinity, or emerging pests.

Indian farmers are already experiencing crop failures in hybrid millet during heatwaves. The US Midwest faces declining yields in uniform corn during droughts. Europe is dealing with pests moving northward faster than breeding programmes can respond. Locally adapted seeds are climate resilience itself; losing them means losing the ability to withstand environmental shocks.

The inability to save seeds also increases production costs and deepens farmer indebtedness. Buying new seeds every season raises expenses and reduces profit margins.

In India, the shift to commercial cotton seeds has contributed to widespread farmer debt. In developed economies, seed prices rise due to market concentration, with three companies controlling more than half of the global seed market. Agriculture becomes a high-cost enterprise, pushing small farmers out of the sector and accelerating rural decline.

When corporations control genetic material, breeding priorities shift. Crops are designed for markets rather than ecosystems: longer shelf life, transport durability, uniform appearance, and high yield under chemical inputs. These traits often come at the expense of nutritional value, climate adaptation, and cultural food heritage. Agriculture becomes a commercial system rather than an ecological one.

Losing seed sovereignty directly threatens national food security. Countries dependent on imported seeds become vulnerable to supply chain disruptions, price manipulation, and the loss of strategic crops that are heat-resilient, salt-tolerant, or drought-resistant.

If this trend continues, the world may face global monopolies over food production, increased vulnerability to climate shocks, declining nutritional quality, the disappearance of traditional crops, soil degradation, rising food prices, and the collapse of smallholder farming.

This brings us back to that simple moment at the breakfast table. Discovering fruit without seeds is not merely a dietary curiosity; it is an invitation to rethink the future of agriculture. Seeds are not just agricultural inputs-they are nature's memory, a tool for resilience, and the foundation of food security.

When seeds are taken out of the hands of farmers, the future of agriculture becomes fragile, dependent, and uncertain. But when seeds remain in the hands of those who cultivate the land, sustainability becomes possible, food becomes secure, and the future remains within reach for generations to come.

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