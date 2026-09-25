Al-Khulaifi Meets Officials On Sidelines Of 81St UNGA Session
HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh al-Khulaifi held a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
He met with Guatemala's Minister of Foreign Affairs Carlos Ramiro Martinez Alvarado, Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Olivier Nduhungirehe, the UK's Minister of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Stephen Doughty, UN Undersecretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix, and Deputy Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Syria Claudio Cordone.
The meetings discussed co-operation, relations, and ways to support and develop them, as well as the latest developments in the region and a host of topics of mutual interest.
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