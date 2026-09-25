Hamad Port Customs Foils Attempt To Smuggle Nearly 980Kg Of Tobacco

The Hamad Port and Southern Ports Customs Department has thwarted an attempt to smuggle 979.8kg of prohibited tobacco products into the country.

The customs officer in charge suspected the contents of an incoming container.

Accordingly, the targeted container underwent a full inspection and search using specialised X-ray machines.





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The illicit materials were found meticulously concealed inside hollow metal rolls.

The seized substances were 710 bags of chewing tobacco, with a total weight of 978.8kg.