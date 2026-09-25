Airwheel Wins Awards For 20Inch Riding Carry-On Hand Smart Boarding AI Wheel Cabin Luxury Suitcase At BEYOND Expo 2026

Airwheel Wins BEYOND Awards 2026 for AI Cabin Luxury Suitcase

Riding Airwheel AI Cabin Luxury Suitcase While Traveling

Airwheel Booth Showcase Featuring AI Cabin Luxury Suitcase at BEYOND Awards 2026

Airwheel earns the BEYOND Awards 2026 Innovation Award, showcasing AI rideable suitcases that combine electric mobility, intelligent control, and travel design.

- AirwheelMACAO, CHINA, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Airwheel, a developer of intelligent mobility and smart travel products, has received the BEYOND Awards 2026 Innovation Award, highlighting its continued efforts to integrate electric mobility, intelligent interaction, and industrial design into next-generation consumer travel products.The recognition comes as artificial intelligence and intelligent hardware increasingly move beyond digital applications and into the physical world. At BEYOND Expo 2026, emerging technologies across AI, robotics, intelligent devices, and advanced mobility highlighted a broader industry shift toward products that can interact more naturally with people and their physical environments.Airwheel is applying this direction to an everyday product: the AI Suitcase.From Traditional Luggage to Intelligent MobilityFor decades, the suitcase has primarily served as a container for carrying personal belongings. Airwheel is exploring a different product architecture by combining luggage with electric propulsion, intelligent controls, connected functions, and human-machine interaction.Its smart rideable suitcase platform is designed to provide short-distance powered mobility in appropriate environments, including airports, railway stations, exhibition venues, and other large travel spaces. Instead of treating the electric system as an accessory attached to conventional luggage, Airwheel integrates mobility functions into the overall product structure.This approach requires the coordination of multiple technologies. Electric drive systems provide propulsion, motion-control technologies translate user input into movement, structural engineering integrates the mechanical components into a compact luggage body, while digital connectivity provides additional ways for users to interact with and monitor the product.The result is a new interpretation of luggage: not simply a passive carrier, but a travel product with an active mobility function.Engineering the Rideable SuitcaseThe Airwheel SE3SX Smart Rideable Suitcase represents this product-development philosophy. Designed around a 20-inch cabin-oriented format, the SE3SX combines luggage storage with an integrated electric riding system.The product features a 230W brushless motor, a 5.2-inch motor-driven front wheel, and two 4-inch rear auxiliary wheels. Its electric telescopic front-wheel structure extends the wheelbase by 180 mm with a single touch, helping establish a more stable riding configuration.The SE3SX reaches a maximum riding speed of 9.9 km/h and supports a maximum load of 95 kg. Its riding handle is designed for intuitive operation, allowing users to transition between riding and conventional towing modes according to their needs.The design also focuses on compact integration. The suitcase measures approximately 530 × 360 × 236 mm, provides 20 liters of storage capacity, and weighs approximately 6.6 kg excluding the portable power bank.Connecting Physical Mobility with Digital InteractionAirwheel extends the physical product experience through connected technologies. Depending on the model and supported configuration, its smart luggage products can connect with a dedicated mobile app, providing functions such as riding-speed information, battery monitoring, speed-level adjustment, lighting customization, and selected product-control features.The SE3SX also supports Apple Find My integration, providing users with an additional location-assistance function within the Apple ecosystem.This combination of physical controls and digital connectivity reflects Airwheel's broader focus on human-machine interaction. The objective is to make intelligent functions accessible through familiar interfaces while keeping the physical product practical for everyday travel.Battery Architecture Designed for Modern TravelBattery technology is a critical component of electric mobility products designed for travel. The SE3SX uses a removable 73.26Wh lithium battery that has obtained multiple international certifications.The Ai Cabin Suitcase is equipped with a removable 73.26Wh lithium battery backed by multiple international certifications and designed to meet applicable international safety and transportation standards. Its detachable architecture enables the battery to be separated from the suitcase for air travel when required, aligning the product with applicable requirements for powered luggage and lithium batteries. By combining certified battery technology with a removable design, Airwheel delivers a travel-oriented power system that balances safety, portability, and flexibility.By considering battery architecture together with luggage structure and portability, Airwheel seeks to address the practical requirements of international travel while maintaining the advantages of electric mobility.A Broader Smart Rideable Suitcase PortfolioThe SE3SX forms part of Airwheel's broader smart rideable suitcase portfolio.The SE3SXD AI Luxury Suitcase introduces a one-touch automatic configuration, with its front wheel and riding handle designed to extend and lock automatically. It represents Airwheel's exploration of more automated interaction between users and smart luggage.The SE3SL+ Airport Boarding Suitcase combines electric riding with app connectivity, USB charging, and location-tracking functionality, targeting frequent airport and short-distance travelers.The SE3T AI Wheel Suitcase provides a larger-capacity format for longer journeys and family travel, while the SE3MiniT Electric Suitcase focuses on lightweight short-distance mobility. The SQ3S Kids Suitcase extends the concept to family travel with speed-limiting features designed for children.Rather than developing a single universal model, Airwheel is building a differentiated product matrix covering business travel, airport mobility, family journeys, and everyday short-distance transportation.Technology, Design, and Global DevelopmentAirwheel reports more than 600 global patents and a distribution presence spanning 68 countries and more than 4,600 retail terminals. Its broader intelligent mobility portfolio includes self-balancing vehicles, electric scooters, smart folding bikes, smart wheelchairs, and smart rideable suitcases.The company's technology development focuses on areas including motion-control algorithms, electric drive systems, intelligent sensing, and lightweight structural design. These capabilities provide a foundation for integrating mechanical, electronic, and software technologies into consumer mobility products.The BEYOND Awards 2026 Innovation Award adds another international recognition to Airwheel's ongoing product-development efforts. More broadly, the company sees the evolution of intelligent mobility as an opportunity to rethink familiar consumer products through the convergence of engineering, connectivity, and human-centered design.As AI and intelligent hardware continue to move from digital environments into physical applications, Airwheel is exploring how these technologies can become useful parts of everyday journeys. Its smart rideable suitcase platform represents one practical application of this approach-bringing electric mobility, intelligent interaction, and travel functionality together in a product designed for the real world.

Jonas

Airwheel Europe S.A.

+32 494 26 71 78

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Airwheel Wins Awards for 20inch Riding Carry-On hand Smart Boarding AI Wheel Cabin Luxury Suitcase at BEYOND Expo 2026 News Provided By Airwheel Europe S.A. September 26, 2026, 03:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Book Publishing Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry



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