Light Rain Forecast In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry And Karaikal Gusty Winds Likely

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 26 (IANS) Parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may receive rain through Tuesday, with thunderstorms and gusty winds, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai said on Saturday.

The weather office said the deep depression weakened early on Friday over southern interior Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh.

By 8.30 a.m. on September 25, the system had moved north-northwestwards as a low-pressure area over southern Chhattisgarh and adjoining southern interior Odisha.

On Saturday, one or two places in the Western Ghats districts and in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Vellore and Ranipet may receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder, lightning and winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph.

Isolated light rain is possible elsewhere in Tamil Nadu and in Puducherry and Karaikal. For Sunday, the centre forecast moderate thunderstorms at isolated places in the Western Ghats districts.

Other parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal could see isolated light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusts of 40 to 50 kmph.

The forecast for Monday indicates thunderstorms in the Western Ghats districts, Chennai and northern and central districts.

It names Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Namakkal, Karur, Erode, Tiruchirappalli, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukkottai and Sivaganga among the areas where rain and strong winds are possible.

Isolated light rain may occur elsewhere, including Puducherry and Karaikal. Similar isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds are forecast across the region on Tuesday.

Light to moderate rain at a few places is expected on September 30 and October 1.

Maximum temperatures are unlikely to change substantially through September 29, although a slight rise is possible.

Daytime temperatures may be two to three degrees Celsius above normal. In Chennai, partly cloudy skies are expected on Saturday, with light to moderate thunderstorms possible in parts of the city in the evening.

The maximum temperature is likely to reach 35 to 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may be 27 to 28 degrees.

Fishermen have been advised to avoid the north Andhra Pradesh coast and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on Saturday, where winds may reach 40 to 50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph.

No warning was issued for Tamil Nadu coastal waters or the Arabian Sea during September 26-29.

-IANS

aal/rad