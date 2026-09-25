Robotplusplus Advances Industrial Maintenance With Highmate Series Demonstrated At SMM 2026

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RobotPlusPlus

On ships, storage tanks, bridges, and other large steel structures, manual coating often struggles with harmful particles, high paint loss, and reliance on the painter's skill. The HighMate AP-F-CO Coating Robot+VOC Recovery System handle exactly that. It attaches by permanent magnet, adapts to curvatures as tight as a 3m radius, and carries two spray nozzles with spacing, and travel speed. The flexibility supports even coating that avoids defects like orange peel and sagging, with overspray kept nearly negligible, at a production rate of 300 to 500 square meters per hour. The robot also features a recovery system that collects overspray of the paint during operation, keeping the worksite clean and reducing environmental impact.

The company also demonstrated the