MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) TEMECULA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Publishers Newswire (PNW), an online news publisher covering books, music, indie film, and software launched in 2004, announced today its latest semi-annual“books to bookmark” list for third quarter (Q3) of 2026, highlighting 10 new and interesting“great reads” from small publishers based in North America. These newly published books are often overlooked due to not coming from major traditional N.Y. book publishers.







Image caption: Ten New and Exceptional Good Reads make the 2026 Q3 BOOKS TO BOOKMARK List: What to Read This Fall.

“This quarter we saw a great mix of fiction, family and parenting, memoirs, and financial topics,” says PNW editor and publisher, Christopher Laird Simmons, who has worked in the publishing world since the late '70s, and is also CEO of the website's parent company, NEOTROPE.“Even with the economic struggles this year, books continue to be one of the best forms of affordable entertainment.”

TEN BOOKS WORTH A LOOK FOR Q3 2026:

(alphabetical order by book title)

:: CALLING OUT THE SHADOWS: A FATHER'S STAND AGAINST THE CURRENT

What happens when silence protects the wrong person? That's a core question at the heart of“Calling Out the Shadows: A Father's Stand Against the Current” (ISBN: 979-8995335115) by author Neal Winsomer.“Calling Out the Shadows” is at once a memoir, a manual and a father's story. It documents one man's decision to respond to chaos with clarity, to meet secrecy with transparency and to choose love over anger for his daughter's sake. The book chronicles 10 years of contested co-parenting across 999 documented hours of writing.

:: INTO THE HEART OF THE FOREST: A JOURNEY TO LOVE

When Ani Lalazarian changed careers in 2020, leaving the fashion world to become an energy healer, breathwork facilitator and spiritual guide, she held tight to one conviction: that children and adults all carry a special light within them – they simply need the tools to find it. Her debut picture book,“Into the Heart of the Forest: A Journey to Love” (ISBN: 979-8218897246), is a gorgeously illustrated adventure story that brings those tools directly to the page. It's more than a bedtime story. It's a doorway into emotional resilience, courage and nervous system awareness – and an invitation back home to yourself, to love, to your center.

:: PITCH BLACK: THE BEST BLACK ADS OF THE PAST 50+ YEARS

A new book by advertising luminary, Mark Robinson,“Pitch Black: The best Black ads of the past 50+ years” (ISBN: 978-1736621585), is destined to challenge what you think you know about American business, fashion and culture.“Pitch Black,” chronicles a pivotal chapter in America's Civil Rights movement. The advertising images and messages contained in this comprehensive coffee table book chronicle a previously unrecorded chapter in the history of American business, fashion and culture, revealing how advertising created by Black people and for Black people became one of the most effective tools of the Civil Rights movement, changing the world's perception of Black America.

:: RINGS OF SATURN: ENEMY WITHIN

Author, pilot and flight instructor David Brandon's new book,“Rings of Saturn: Enemy Within” (ISBN: 978-1834380247) is a military science fiction novel. The book launches into a cultural moment marked by renewed global interest in UAP (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena), government transparency discussions, and science fiction storytelling inspired by aerospace and extraterrestrial themes. Brandon's novel is inspired by long-circulated online narratives surrounding secret space program theories, including the Solar Warden secret space program theories, reimagined through a military science fiction lens that blends psychological tension, romance, and speculative aerospace technology.

:: SPACES BETWEEN THE NILE AND THE TRUE NORTH: NEGOTIATING EGYPTIAN-CANADIAN CULTURAL FUSION

In his new memoir,“Spaces between the Nile and the True North: Negotiating Egyptian-Canadian Cultural Fusion” (ISBN: 978-1834381282), author Mohsen Rifaat reflects on a life shaped by migration, cultural change, and the search for belonging. Blending personal memories with historical insight, the book follows his journey from British-occupied and revolutionary Egypt to a new life in Canada. Illustrated with Rifaat's own watercolors, sketches, photographs, and personal memorabilia, the memoir offers readers both a visual and literary record of a life lived across continents.

:: THE FEELING YOU CANNOT ADMIT: FOR THE PARENT WHO CANNOT LOVE FREELY AND THE CHILD WHO GREW UP KNOWING IT

Author, teacher, and coach Shaffa has published“The Feeling You Cannot Admit: For the Parent Who Cannot Love Freely and the Child Who Grew Up Knowing It” (ISBN: 979-8996214310), to directly name and address the specific, targeted, and bewildering feeling some parents carry toward a particular child. The one that coexists with genuine love in ways that make no logical sense, and has lived, until now, in complete silence. Unlike every comparable title in the parenting and healing space, the book does not name the feeling for the reader. It gives the reader the psychological safety, the honest framework, the scientific grounding, and the spiritual wisdom to name her own experience in her own language for the very first time.

:: THE OTHER BACH: THE MYSTERIOUS MAGDALENA WILCKE

Dr. Martin W. B. Jarvis OAM CM, Ph.D., has published a new historical novel titled“The Other Bach: The Mysterious Magdalena Wilcke” (ISBN 978-1834380001), which explores the life of Johann Sebastian Bach's second wife, Anna Magdalena Wilcke. The book blends historical fiction with Jarvis's long-standing interest in eighteenth-century music manuscripts and forensic document analysis. It focuses on Magdalena's background as a professional musician before her marriage to Bach in 1721, and considers her proximity to the creative and musical work of the Bach household.

:: TWO DRAMATIC LIVES

A romantic suspense novel written by Dave Roseman,“Two Dramatic Lives” (ISBN: 978-1662979927) is set against an international backdrop of exotic locations, clandestine operations, hidden agendas, intrigue, and emotional conflict.“Two Dramatic Lives” blends romantic suspense, espionage, and psychological drama into a story where every choice carries consequences – and a mistake might be fatal. Romantic suspense, emotionally driven fiction, women's fiction, and espionage thrillers, are blended, delivering both heart-pounding danger and deeply human emotion. In real life, Roseman has been described in the CIA's highest career commendation as,“CIA's secret weapon.”

:: WHAT REMAINS AFTER

The new novel by Pauline J. Grabia,“What Remains After” (ISBN: 978-1834384511) is a literary psychological suspense story that examines the lasting impact of childhood trauma, the fragility of memory, and the difficult path toward forgiveness and survival. Originally conceived as a short story,“What Remains After” evolved into a full-length novel through a deeply personal and cathartic writing process. While not autobiographical, Grabia draws from lived experiences and the stories of others to shape a narrative that speaks to both the devastation of abuse and the possibility of grace and healing.

:: WHO GETS YOUR PASSWORDS? THESENIORTECHIE GUIDE TO DIGITAL ESTATE PLANNING

Millions of Americans have prepared wills, named beneficiaries, and organized their financial records, but many have overlooked a critical question: What happens to their email accounts, online banking, digital photos, passwords, and other digital assets when they die? TheSeniorTechie founder Paul Wilczynski addresses that growing problem in his new book,“Who Gets Your Passwords? TheSeniorTechie Guide To Digital Estate Planning” (ISBN:‎ 979-8995501725). The book is intended not only for individuals and families but also as a practical resource that can support conversations between clients and the professionals who help them prepare wills, trusts, and estate plans. Wilczynski believes digital estate planning should become a routine part of the broader estate planning process.

LEARN MORE:

To learn more about these and other great reads you've never heard about, visit:

ABOUT PUBLISHERS NEWSWIRE:

Publishers NewswireTM (PNW) is an online publication founded in 2004, covering books and publishing, music and software news. Publishers Newswire does not endorse,“recommend,” or review any of the book titles mentioned, and the specific books mentioned are for informational purpose only. No fee or other consideration was paid for inclusion in this list. PNW is a publication of Neotrope®.

ABOUT NEOTROPE:

Neotrope® has been in the publishing business since the late 1970s, when then teenage founder Christopher Simmons published first“The Comic Collectors Comic Checklist” sold at the San Diego Comic-Con. The company went on to publish“The Galaxy of Fandom” a two-issue entertainment magazine, and later“The Adama Journal” a fanzine for“Battlestar Galactica.” In 1982,“The Unicorn Hunters Guidebook” was featured in Playboy magazine. In 1987, a fanzine for“Star Trek: The Next Generation” called“Galaxy Class” launched. In 2008, the company published“FRACTOPIA” a coffee table art book by Simmons (ISBN: 978-0971055506; Neotrope Press).

The company publishing unit was originally called Silver Unicorn Graphics (S.U. Graphics and Marketing), became Mindset Press in 1987 and Neotrope Press in 1997.

The company is also a leader in online advertising and marketing, public relations, music/video and multimedia. Neotrope is based in the Southern California wine country of Temecula. Neotrope® is a registered trademark in the U.S. and Europe. The company celebrated its 40th anniversary Jan. 2023.

Christopher Laird Simmons has been a working journalist since 1984 when he sold his first article to POLYPHONY magazine. Later writing for diverse pubs including Computer Player, Digital Imaging, Micro Publishing News, Spazz, the Graphic Artist's Guild newspaper, among many others. He has been widely interviewed on topics related to technology, marketing, health and entertainment.

Learn more about Neotrope at: (website under reconstruction).

NOTE: NEOTROPE does not publish any of the“books to bookmark” mentioned in this press release nor represent any author or publisher in an agency capacity. For questions about any of the books mentioned contact the author or publisher directly and not this website.

News Source: Publishers Newswire

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