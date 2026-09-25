Jordan And Brazil Back UN Role In Palestine
Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira condemned disinformation, defamation and legal intimidation campaigns aimed at undermining UNRWA's legitimacy in his remarks. According to Jordan's Petra news agency, Vieira said defending UNRWA means preserving prospects for peace, noting that without the agency, efforts toward recovery, justice and a two-state solution would be weakened.
Jordan's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates and Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi reaffirmed Jordan's rejection of any changes to UNRWA's mandate, as well as attempts to shift its responsibilities to countries hosting Palestinian refugees. UNRWA is responsible, among other activities, for raising funds, providing basic supplies and delivering medical care to Palestinians. At the start of the meeting, a minute of silence was held in honor of 399 UNRWA staff members who lost their lives while working in the Gaza Strip.
Spain's Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares, said UNRWA cannot be replaced or relieved of its responsibility to serve Palestinians. He said the agency's role is to support the dignity and resilience of Palestinian refugees.
The president of the 81st U.N. General Assembly, Khalil Al-Rahman, said UNRWA is operating under extreme conditions in Gaza and the West Bank while continuing to meet the needs of Palestinians. He said countries need to provide urgent financial support to allow UNRWA to maintain education, health and other basic services.
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Translated by Guilherme MirandaPetraSupplied/Brazil's Foreign Ministry
The post Jordan and Brazil back UN role in Palestine appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
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