MENAFN - USA Art News) Thefair, running throughat, is exploring the tradition of artists who engage in healing practices.

Hauser & Wirth is presenting a solo booth dedicated to Emma Kunz ( 1892–1963 ), a Swiss artist who considered herself primarily a researcher and healer. Kunz, who created intricate geometric drawings in the 1930s using graph paper, pencil, colored pencil, and oil pastels, rejected the label of“artist.” She viewed her drawings as diagnostic tools and methods for exploring the mind, body, and spirit connection. Kunz is also credited with discovering the AION A Swiss healing stone, found in a Roman quarry in Würenlos, Switzerland, which remains a naturopathic remedy today. Her work, now recognized as pioneering 20th-century art, anticipated contemporary interest in spirituality and holistic knowledge. Nine of Kunz's compositions are on view at the fair, with prices ranging from $280,000 to $310,000.

“Developed through intuitive research and a deeply personal understanding of nature, energy and human consciousness, her drawings continue to offer new ways of understanding art,” said Carlo Knoell, Senior Director at Hauser & Wirth.

Mitchell-Innes and Nash is featuring a curated survey of works by General Idea, the artist collective that included AA Bronson (b. 1946 ). Bronson began training as a healer nearly 30 years ago, an identity that has since become central to his artistic practice. The collective, which included Felix Partz ( 1945–94 ) and Jorge Zontal ( 1944–94 ), addressed mass media, identity, and the AIDS crisis. After Partz and Zontal died from AIDS-related illnesses in 1999, Bronson pursued Reiki and shamanic studies. Bronson stated in an email,“It was a way to find personal resolution with the end of General Idea, the end of their lives and practice as a throuple, and the loss of so many friends at that time.” His solo work now incorporates ritual, touch, and performance. The booth showcases nine works by General Idea, priced between $30,000 and $375,000, including Infe©ted Cœurs Volants (Wallpaper), one of the collective's final pieces, which also marks the beginning of Bronson's healing journey.

This tradition extends across art history. Alberto Burri ( 1915–95 ), a physician specializing in tropical diseases, served as a combat medic in Libya and turned to painting as a prisoner of war in Texas in 1943. Although he stopped practicing medicine after World War II, his art continued to reflect the body and its wounds through methods like cutting, stitching, and burning.

British Surrealist artist Ithell Colquhoun ( 1906–88 ) explored folk medicine, rituals, and spiritualism. She investigated traditional healing practices and herbalism, believing the human body was an extension of natural systems. Her 1942 canvas Dance of the Nine Opals reflects this worldview. Colquhoun also attempted to heal her rheumatism by interacting with Mên-an-Tol, an ancient stone formation in Cornwall known for healing associations, though she documented her disappointment with the ritual's outcome in her 1957 book, The Living Stones.

Choreographer Anna Halprin ( 1920–2021 ) utilized movement and dance for physical, emotional, and spiritual healing. Following a 1972 colorectal cancer diagnosis, she developed a personal healing ritual and the work“Darkside Dance.” This experience was later distilled into“The Five Stages of Healing,” applied in community settings. In 1978, Halprin co-founded the Tamalpa Institute with her daughter, a nonprofit dedicated to healing through creativity.

More recently, French Guianese artist Tabita Rezaire (b. 1989 ) approaches healing from a decolonial perspective, integrating digital technology, ancestral knowledge, and the body. Trained in traditional healing practices, Rezaire views her art as a means of repair, reclaiming knowledge systems from astrology to womb healing that Western sciences have often dismissed.“Healing, for me, means aligning,” Rezaire said in a 2018 interview.“It means aligning with a source, with your own rhythm, with your destiny and your vision.”

Source: Artnet News