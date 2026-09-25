Independent 20Th Century Highlights Female Abstractionists

MENAFN - USA Art News) New York'sart fair is showcasing a significant number of female abstractionist artists, aiming to broaden the canon of 20th-century art. The fair, which opened on Thursday, takes place at thebuilding, the former Whitney Museum of American Art home that became Sotheby's flagship in

Among the artists featured are well-known figures like Elaine de Kooning and Joan Mitchell, alongside less familiar names such as Mercedes Matter, Charlotte Park, Alice Trumbull Mason, and Esphyr Slobodkina. Many of these practitioners are known for their geometric, hard-edged abstract approaches.

The market for female Abstract Expressionist artists has seen substantial growth over the past decade. Art advisor Saara Pritchard noted that paintings once valued at“$300,000 to $500,000 are now easily $3 million to $5 million, and at Gagosian, $6 million to $7 million. You can feel that progression continuing to happen.” Pritchard, who was a vice president at Christie's when the Denver Art Museum's 2016 exhibition“ Women of Abstract Expressionism” opened, recalled organizing a poorly attended talk about the show at the auction house. She highlighted that the exhibition“certainly pointed to the disparity in value between these female artists and their male counterparts.”

The exhibition served as a pivotal moment for rediscovering these artists, turning a historical oversight into a business opportunity, especially as works by male Abstract Expressionists like Jackson Pollock and Willem de Kooning became prohibitively expensive. Pritchard explained that for many of these women,“their work wasn't worth almost anything when they died. It was near impossible for their estates to remain organized and intact.” She credits galleries with passionately telling these stories and assembling the work behind the scenes.

New York gallery Berry Campbell, founded in 2013 by Christine Berry and Martha Campbell, found the Denver exhibition catalogue to be a key reference point. Berry stated,“We started researching: 'Who is this person, where do they live, and can we find more art by them?'”

At the Independent fair, Berry Campbell's booth honors dealer Eleanor Ward and her Stable Gallery, which operated from 1953 to 1970. The gallery is showcasing 13 Stable alumni, including Mary Abbott and Yvonne Thomas. A notable piece is Elaine de Kooning's 1956 painting, Peter (Peter Fried), priced at $745,000. This work is believed to have been featured in de Kooning's first solo show at Stable Gallery in the same year. The gallery's offerings range from $15,000 to $2.15 million for a large Mitchell work from around 1957. This booth also serves as a preview for Berry Campbell's upcoming exhibition,“ Elaine de Kooning (1919–1989),” opening on October 30.

Joan Mitchell is also highlighted at the fair by Bueno and Co., which pairs her with her friend and fellow American expatriate, Kimber Smith. The gallery has brought together a selection of Mitchell's rarely seen sketchbook works from around 1967. These drawings, still showing tear marks from a spiral-bound sketchbook, are priced at $175,000 each. A large untitled oil painting by Mitchell from 1958 is available for $1.2 million. While this marks the first U.S. showing of these particular drawings, Mitchell's works on paper were previously exhibited at the Breuer building in 1992, when it housed the Whitney Museum of American Art.

Elaine de Kooning is also the focus of a solo booth by New York's Olney Gleason, presenting her“ Bacchus” paintings. This series of approximately 100 vibrantly colorful works, created between 1976 and 1983, was inspired by a statue in Paris's Jardin du Luxembourg and has not had a dedicated presentation since 1993. The pieces are priced from $150,000 to $1.1 million and represent a highly productive period for the artist following her reconciliation with Willem de Kooning. Nick Olney, co-founder of Olney Gleason, told CULTURED that,“This was a very productive period for her. He also made some of the greatest paintings of his entire career in '76 and '77. There was a real efflorescence in both of their work.” Olney anticipates similar insights into the careers of Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner will emerge from“ Krasner and Pollock: Past Continuous,” opening on October 4 at the Met. Olney added,“These were really relationships of equals.” Olney Gleason, which previously operated as Kasmin and has collaborated with the Krasner estate for a decade, is also partnering with Gagosian and the Pollock-Krasner Foundation for Krasner's first solo show in France, opening on October 19 at Gagosian's Paris outpost.

Another artist whose contributions have often been viewed through the lens of a prominent male figure is Hilla von Rebay. She was the first director and co-founder, with Solomon R. Guggenheim, of the Guggenheim New York. However, von Rebay was also an abstract painter and collage artist. Her work is on view at the Independent with Los Angeles's Weinstein Gallery, alongside art by those she helped collect for the Guggenheim, which was originally known as the Museum of Non-Objective Painting. Kendy Genovese, the gallery's curator, told CULTURED that,“Hilla believed art didn't need any representational object to be profound. If you had the right combination of shapes and sizes and colors laid together in a certain way, it could open up something for her that was literally spiritual.” This principle guided von Rebay as both an advisor and an artist. Genovese believes von Rebay has not received sufficient recognition for her role in shaping Modern art. Much of the work displayed in the booth was deaccessioned by the Guggenheim in the 1970s and 1980s as the museum broadened its collecting focus beyond the non-objective art von Rebay championed. Weinstein has priced von Rebay's works from $12,000 to $1.5 million.

We previously reported:

Berry Campbell in New York is presenting“Perle Fine: Ninth Street Woman,” an exhibition of 15 paintings and works on paper by the Abstract Expressionist

Source: Cultured Magazine