A.A.Murakami Debuts“New Nature” Exhibition At Paradise City In Seoul

MENAFN - USA Art News) The artist duo A unveiled their inaugural South Korean exhibition,“New Nature,” atin Incheon. The show launched during theon, an event marking.“New Nature” will remain on view through

Paradise Art Night was conceived as a holistic experience blending contemporary art, haute cuisine, music, and performance. A comprises Japanese artist Azusa Murakami and British artist Alexander Groves. They initially met at London's Royal College of Art and later co-founded Studio Swine. Their evolving collaborative practice, which they term“Ephemeral Tech,” focuses on using engineering and material science to create transient phenomena such as fog, bubbles, and plasma.

Their work has been featured in prominent institutions including the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Centre Pompidou in Paris, and M+ in Hong Kong.“New Nature” continues the duo's exploration of the interconnectedness of nature and technology, positing them not as opposing forces but as integrated systems that can forge novel experiences.

Alex Kim, Chief Marketing Officer for Paradise City, stated,“Through 'New Nature,' we hope visitors will encounter a new perspective on the relationship between nature and technology. A's immersive works embody Paradise City's vision of creating meaningful cultural experiences where art, hospitality, and imagination come together.”

This exhibition reinforces Paradise City's strategy to position itself as a cultural and hospitality destination, where diverse programming enhances the overall visitor experience. The opening night of the exhibition highlighted this multidisciplinary approach with an elaborate gala dinner. Produced by the event-design studio We Are Ona in collaboration with Chef Woo James Jin from the Mexican restaurant Escondido, the dinner's setting and menu were inspired by“New Nature's” themes of erosion, time, and lunar rhythms. Guests dined at custom sculptural, curved tables beneath a large, fog-shrouded moon, with the menu reflecting Mexican cuisine's elemental connections to fire, earth, and craft.

The extended run of“New Nature” offers visitors the opportunity to experience Paradise City's ambition to integrate art, hospitality, and entertainment into cohesive experiences beyond the initial vernissage. A: New Nature” is on view at Paradise Art Space, Incheon, South Korea, through February 10, 2027.

Source: Artnet News