George Morrison's Market Soars With Record $350,000 Sale

MENAFN - USA Art News) The market for works by Ojibwe artisthas seen a significant surge, highlighted by a record sale offor his 1958 painting, Palisade, at Heritage Auctions in May. This figure surpassed its presale estimate by nearly. The painting, depicting the cliffs of the Hudson River, is representative of the late 1950s and early 1960s period of Morrison's abstracts, which consistently achieve the highest prices at auction, with his five most expensive works originating from this span.

Bockley Gallery, which has collaborated with Morrison since the 1980s, is presenting more than 20 works from his six-decade career at Independent 20th Century, marking its debut at the fair. These include early landscapes, Surrealist-influenced works on paper, and wood creations from the 1980s and 1990s. Untitled Oil #5 (1962), a key abstract work, is featured on its own wall and is priced in the“lower six figures,” according to the gallery, while other pieces in the booth start from $22,000.

Gallery founder Todd Bockley stated:“Aware that this is an introduction for many, we chose to present different media across his six-decade career.” He noted that Morrison's market has“really expanded and blossomed in recent years,” attributing this partly to the contemporary art world and art-historical canon increasingly incorporating Native American artists.

Data from the Artnet Price Database shows that eight of Morrison's top ten selling auction works have sold since 2025. Bockley also pointed to two other factors driving this growth. First, contemporary Native American artists frequently acknowledge Morrison as an influential elder. Second, much of Morrison's work was collected in the Midwest during his lifetime, and these holdings are now being passed down to a new generation, many of whom are looking to sell. A recent exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art,“The Magical City: George Morrison's New York,” which explored his connection to the city from his time studying with Abstract Expressionists in the 1940s, may also have contributed to wider recognition.

The increase in critical attention follows a sharp rise in the number of Morrison's works appearing at auction. For over two decades after his death in 2000, only a few pieces were offered. However, in 2025, nine works came to auction, with all but one meeting or exceeding their presale estimates. So far this year, 11 works have entered the market, with all but two also meeting or exceeding their estimates.

Another significant work, Cerulean Shadows, Approaching Night (1994), from Morrison's“Red Rock Variations” series depicting Lake Superior shores, will be offered at Phillips New York later this month with an estimate of $40,000 to $60,000. The record for a work from this series was set in February at St. Paul-based Revere Auctions, where Spring Interval (1994) sold for $60,000, nearly doubling its presale estimate.

Source: Artnet News